Back in January 2020, it was announced that J.J. Abrams, and his production company Bad Robot, were working on a series of movies and shows centered around DC Comics’ Justice League Dark, a branch of the Justice League dedicated to fighting mystical and supernatural threats. Not much news came from the projects until February 2021 when it was announced they would be teaming up with HBO Max for a new Constantine series, and now we are getting some plot details. According to a report by Knight Edge Media, fans can expect the new series to be a blend of “urban action, body horror, and the supernatural.”

In DC Comics, John Constantine is a sorcerer and occult detective created by Alan Moore, Stephen R. Bissette, Rick Veitch, and John Totleben. He is a fan-favorite part of the mystical side of the DC Universe, often seen fighting demons and teaming up with fellow Justice League Dark members Swamp Thing, Madame Xanadu, Zatanna, and Detective Chimp.

From the newly released synopsis of the series, it seems that the series will be tackling the origins of the character. Rather than the experienced and jaded character that fans come to expect from Constantine, they will get to see the early days of the character as he first gets pulled “into the dark and treacherous world of the occult.” Read the full synopsis below:

“The series blends urban action, body horror, and the supernatural on the streets of modern-day London. It follows a young man whose entire world is upended when a chance encounter with a young girl pulls him into the dark and treacherous world of the occult.”

On top of the synopsis, two casting calls for the series have also been released and can be read below:

“[AKARA] – Female, 10 years old, of Cambodian heritage. The emotional heart of our story. SERIES REGULAR. SPEAKS ENGLISH WITH AN ACCENT. THIS ROLE WILL ALSO SPEAK KHMER, SO PLEASE NOTE LEVEL OF FLUENCY. [PICH] – Male, 60+ years old, of Cambodian heritage. Akara’s stoical grandfather. Though he doesn’t look it, he is at times stunningly strong despite his age. POSSIBLE SERIES REGULAR. SPEAKS ENGLISH WITH AN ACCENT. THIS ROLE WILL ALSO SPEAK KHMER, SO PLEASE NOTE LEVEL OF FLUENCY.”

The first casting call adds some credence to the theory that this will be tackling Constantine’s origins. In the comics, the character’s tragic backstory involved a young girl who he failed to save, and she ended up getting dragged to hell, with that mistake and failure haunting him for much of his career.

This series will be the third live-action adaptation of the character. He was first played by Keanu Reeves in the 2005 film Constantine. The character was then played by Matt Ryan in the NBC series Constantine and then would reprise the role in Arrowverse shows on the CW, eventually becoming a series regular on Legends of Tomorrow. The character has also appeared in a number of animated films, series, and video games over the years.

This new Constantine series for HBO Max is scheduled to begin filming this September in London and Morocco. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the project.

