John David Washington Replaces Michael B. Jordan in David O. Russell’s New Movie

Tenet star John David Washington has added what will surely be another big project to his plate. Earlier this week, it was reported Washington would replace Michael B. Jordan in director/writer David O. Russell‘s new movie. The untitled project joins a strong, albeit small, line-up of new projects on Washington’s schedule: The black-and-white Netflix romance Malcolm & Marie, co-starring Zendaya, and Born to Be Murdered, co-starring Alicia Vikander and Boyd Holbrook.

On Friday, Deadline was the first to report Washington would be taking over the role recently vacated by Jordan. The reasons for Jordan’s departure from the project are unclear. However, it’s possible scheduling on one of his many projects on the horizon, including a third Creed movie and another team-up with Ryan Coogler on the “based on a true story” drama Wrong Answer, could be the reason. Washington joins Margot Robbie and Christian Bale, whose casting has already been announced. Although no information on the plot has been made public, sources speaking with Collider at the time of Jordan’s casting announcement earlier this year say the movie apparently deals with a doctor and a lawyer who form an unlikely friendship.

Currently, Russell’s new movie has no title nor does it have an official logline. Russell will direct from his own script. Emmanuel Lubezki is on board as the cinematographer. Matthew Budman, who previously worked with Russell on Joy and American Hustle, is back to serve as a producer. The new movie has been set up at New Regency and will be distributed through New Regency’s deal with 20th Century Studios.

We'll keep you posted on David O. Russell's new movie as it develops.

