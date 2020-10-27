John David Washington Thriller ‘Born to Be Murdered’ Picked Up by Netflix

Six weeks after acquiring his upcoming romantic drama Malcolm & Marie, Netflix has picked up the John David Washington thriller Born to Be Murdered for release in 2021, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Washington and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander play a couple on vacation in Greece who fall prey to a violent conspiracy with tragic consequences. Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) and Boyd Holbrook (Logan) co-star in the film, which was shot on location in Greece last year.

Ferdinando Cito Filomarino directed from a script by Kevin Rice, and the film marks the English-language directorial debut of Filomarino, who served as second unit director on Luca Guadagnino‘s Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria.

Guadagnino actually produced Born to Be Murdered with Marco Morabito under their Frenesy Film banner, while Francesco Melzi d’Eril and Gabriele Moratti produced via their company MeMo. RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira served as an executive producer on the project, which features a score from Oscar winner Ryuichi Sakamoto (The Revenant).

Many top-tier streamers — especially Netflix — have been stockpiling completed movies because their production pipelines have been affected by the pandemic. You can expect to see many more streaming deals like this one, as indie power players such as A24, Focus Features and Bleecker Street have pumped the breaks while they wait to see how the theatrical business shakes out as a vaccine (hopefully) draws near.

Washington is riding high off his starring turn in Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet, and Netflix is smart to stay in business with the Oscar-nominated actor, who just signed on to join Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O. Russell‘s next movie. The streamer paid roughly $30 million to acquire the black-and-white film Malcolm & Marie, which pairs Washington with Zendaya, though it’s unclear when that film will be released. For more on Russell’s untitled new movie and who Washington replaced in the cast, click here.