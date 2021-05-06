John David Washington, who is quickly becoming a household name, is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi tale True Love, according to Deadline. Washington has been making headlines since starring in Spike Lee’s critically-acclaimed BlacKkKansman, in which he portrayed the real-life Ku Klux Klan infiltrator Ron Stallworth — the first African-American detective in the Colorado Springs PD. Washington’s career has since skyrocketed; he went on to lead a talented ensemble in Christopher Nolan’s twisty-turny Tenet and recently co-starred opposite Zendaya in Netflix’s romantic drama Malcolm and Marie.

The upcoming film comes from the mind of Gareth Edwards — the multitalented producer, director, screenwriter, and cinematographer recognized for Star Wars: Rogue One, Godzilla, and Monsters. Edwards is currently attached to both write and direct the project. Kiri Hart (Soul, Strange Magic) will co-produce alongside Edwards with New Regency also producing and financing the film. According to Deadline, Edwards had committed to working on True Love last year.

New Regency is behind some of the most celebrated cinematic undertakings, such as The Revenant, 12 Years a Slave, Gone Girl, Bohemian Rhapsody, and The Big Short. This movie marks Washington and New Regency’s second pairing, as the actor will also feature in David O’Russell’s upcoming period drama from Regency Enterprises, titled Canterbury Glass.

Little is known about the upcoming film, but it will reportedly be a near-future sci-fi spectacle. Yet, with a title like “True Love,” some sort of romantic plotline will presumably surface as well.

A release date for the film has yet to be announced, and additional casting information remains unconfirmed. Be sure to check back with Collider for future announcements concerning True Love.

