The 'We Shall Not Die Now' director is aiming for a 2023 release for the 60th anniversary of Kennedy's assassination.

A new John F. Kennedy docuseries is on the way from acclaimed young documentarian and composer Ashton Gleckman, according to Deadline. Gleckman, who previously wrote, directed, and scored the lauded Holocaust documentary We Shall Not Die Now, has teamed with RadicalMedia to bring the 35th president's story to a new generation of viewers with Kennedy, which follows the titular politician's early life, his time in the war, his path to politics, and his Presidency leading up to his assassination. The series is shooting for a 2023 release in time for the 60th anniversary of his death, but it still needs to find a home on a streamer or network.

Kennedy is set to feature archival footage, photographs, and audio recordings that have never been available to the public. Gleckman put in the legwork to create an all-encompassing portrait of the president, gaining extensive access to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and conducting over 100 interviews. He wears various different hats on the production as well, writing, directing, producing, editing, and scoring the series.

Gleckman's Black Bird Pictures banner is attached to produce alongside RadicalMedia. Kennedy will be the latest in a line of works about former presidents hailing from RadicalMedia. They were previously attached to Ronald Chernow’s Grant which premiered on History back in 2020 and are currently working on two documentaries executive produced by Presidential historian Doris Kearns - Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. They teamed with Leonardo DiCaprio and his Appian Way productions for the latter and both are slated to appear on A+E alongside yet another presidential project in FDR.

It's fitting that the especially young Gleckman will be tackling the life of the youngest President ever elected to office. At 22, Gleckman has already accomplished plenty in his film career, directing his first feature back in 2016 with Obscurity and, before that, creating the short film Nevermore in 2015. We Shall Not Die Now put the young creative on the map, however, earning plaudits on the festival circuit. The same year, he also helmed Music of the Lord of the Rings, a feature documentary exploring the techniques and impact of Howard Shore's Lord of the Rings scores. Since then, he's put out one more feature in The Hills I Call Home.

Radical Media's CEO and Kennedy executive producer Jon Kamen had high praise for Gleckman and the idea, saying in a statement:

Ashton is a truly remarkable talent and we are delighted that he has chosen us as his partners to bring this all-important series to fruition. Our shared goal for this special series is to find the right home where we can yield the largest possible audience to reflect on Kennedy’s core values, leadership style, and love for civic duty — especially for a new generation that’s sorely missing role models in the political space today.

Gleckman, too, spoke to finding a perfect partner to work with him on the documentary, adding:

RadicalMedia is behind some of my favorite documentaries of all time. From Fog of War to Summer of Soul, these films have directly influenced my filmmaking approach and style from the very start of my career. It was clear from my first meeting with Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick — these are producers who not only strive to create the best films possible, but more importantly, care deeply about the stories they tell and the people they choose to tell them with. I’m beyond thrilled to have found my home at Radical for this project and many others to follow.

Kennedy will release some time in 2023. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Gleckman's We Shall Not Die Now below.