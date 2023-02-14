John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have struck a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The multi-year agreement comes after the duo directed the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves for the studio—which is expected to be a big hit next month alongside Paramount's Scream VI. Any upcoming project under the deal will be made through the filmmakers' new production company, GoldDay. The duo intends to "tell unique stories that defy easy genre classification," as mentioned in the company's mission statement. Daley and Goldstein broke into the industry as screenwriters, working on the Horrible Bosses films at the start of their careers.

Paramount CEO Brian Robbins expressed his excitement over the news by mentioning: “John and Jonathan have a proven track record for drawing in a broad range of audiences with storytelling that is equally big in scale and scope as it is full of heart and humor, and we are thrilled they have decided to make Paramount their home.” Daley and Goldstein also directed Vacation for New Line. Starring Ed Helms and Christina Applegate, the film told the story Russell Griswold, and how he takes his family on a cross-country trip in an attempt to get them away from a boring routine.

The directors spoke with Collider's own Steven Weintraub recently, where they mentioned how excited they are for fans to see Honor Among Thieves. The duo also talked about using the lore of the original Dungeons & Dragons game for reference when designing the creatures the heroes must face in the upcoming movie. Producer Jeremy Latcham jumped in and added that it was really fun to work with the team behind the game while considering a final design for the film's dragons, remarking that they have over half a century of experience with the mythological creatures.

When Is Dungeons & Dragons Coming to Theatres?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 31. Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé Jean Page, the movie will follow a team of misfits as they travel to a distant realm in order to stop a great evil from taking over the world. Several character posters for the film were released last week, giving audiences a closer look at the faces that will lead this perilous journey. A live-action series based on the property is in development at Paramount+ but, as of right now, it remains unclear if the project will be related to Daley and Goldstein's upcoming film.

