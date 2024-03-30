John Frankenheimer was an American filmmaker active between 1957 and 2000. He specialized both in action films (French Connection II, Ronin) and social dramas (The Manchurian Candidate, Seven Days in May). In this regard, he was a forerunner of later directors like Paul Greengrass. In particular, many of his movies have overt political subject-matter or implicit political themes. As he once said: "There is no such thing as an unpolitical man."

This reflected the time in which Frankenheimer was working. His creative peak coincided with the height of the Cold War, so espionage, paranoia, social conformity, and government deception are recurring ideas in his filmography. His projects are thus a great snapshot of the era. At his best, he could combine suspenseful storytelling with psychologically complex characters, making for films that were as entertaining as they were thought-provoking. These are the best of Frankenheimer's movies, ranked.

10 'French Connection II' (1975)

Starring Gene Hackman, Fernando Rey, Bernard Fresson, Philippe Léotard

"Listen, a**h*le, tell me the truth. I was set up, wasn't I?" Following up William Friedkin's 1971 masterpiece was no easy feat, but Frankenheimer did a solid job with French Connection II, even if it didn't reach the heights of its predecessor. Hackman reprises his role as Detective Popeye Doyle. This time around, he's in Marseille to pursue drug kingpin Alain Charnier (Fernando Rey). But first, he must conquer his own demons.

The best part of the movie is the way it weakens Doyle by placing him in a foreign environment. He's a fish out of water, and his arrogance and abrasiveness cause friction with those around him. Hackman performs all this very well, though his heroin addiction sequence midway through slows down the plot and feels unnecessary. All told, it makes for a decent thriller that doesn't retread the original movie too much. As Frankenheimer said: "I want[ed] to make a movie that stands on its own as a movie."

9 'Black Sunday' (1977)

Starring Robert Shaw, Bruce Dern, Marthe Keller, Fritz Weaver

Close

"The trouble is, David, you've come to see both sides of the question. That is never good." Black Sunday centers on a former prisoner named Dahlia Iyad (chillingly portrayed by Marthe Keller) who teams up with a disillusioned Vietnam War veteran (Bruce Dern), to orchestrate an attack on the Super Bowl. As the clock ticks down to game day, an Israeli intelligence officer (Robert Shaw) and an FBI agent (Robert Hardy) race to prevent the catastrophe.

One of the movie's strengths is that it focuses on the antagonists more than the heroes. In particular, the highlight is Dern's layered performance as a pilot disturbed by his experiences as a prisoner of war. He's intense and frightening without being a cliché. Interesting bit of trivia: a scene in the movie where a character disguised as a nurse attempts to murder someone in a hospital served as inspiration for a similar sequence in Kill Bill featuring Daryl Hannah.

8 'The Iceman Cometh' (1973)

Starring Lee Marvin, Fredric March, Robert Ryan, Jeff Bridges

Close

"As the history of the world proves, the truth has no bearing on anything." Based on the famous play by Eugene O'Neill, The Iceman Cometh unfolds in a rundown New York City bar where a group of desperate individuals seek solace in alcohol and pipe dreams. At the center of the narrative is Hickey (Lee Marvin), a charismatic traveling salesman whose arrival disrupts the stagnant routine of the bar's denizens. His presence shatters the characters' delusions, forcing them to contend with the realities of their lives.

The ensemble cast all turn in great performances. They're an intriguing bunch, including Robert Ryan as a former anarchist and Jeff Bridges as the idealistic Don Parritt. The movie lacks action but compensates with meticulous blocking and cinematography. Specifically, Frankenheimer uses slow dollies and long takes to add to the impact of the characters' monologues. His direction doesn't call attention to itself but rather lets the actors and the source material do the talking.

7 'Grand Prix' (1966)

Starring James Garner, Yves Montand, Brian Bedford, Antonio Sabàto

Close

"It has always seemed to me that to do something very dangerous requires a certain absence of imagination." Grand Prix follows the lives of several drivers competing for glory in the prestigious Formula One hampionship. At the heart of the story is Pete Aron (James Garner), a talented but reckless American driver determined to prove himself on the international stage. The subplots concern the women who try to love the racers, despite their dangerous profession.

At the time, the movie set a new high watermark for racing films. Frankenheimer captures the white-knuckle tension of the sport, serving up several high-octane sequences of cars hurtling at breakneck speed. Visually, he fires on all cylinders, with gorgeous cinematography and innovative techniques like split screens. One standout moment uses split screen to juxtapose racing action with the characters' thoughts. In the process, Frankenheimer laid the blueprint that subsequent movies like Speed Racer and Rush would emulate.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

6 'Ronin' (1998)

Starring Robert De Niro, Jean Reno, Natascha McElhone, Stellan Skarsgård

"Everyone's your brother until the rent comes due." Ronin follows a group of mercenaries who are hired to retrieve a mysterious briefcase with unknown contents. Led by Sam (Robert De Niro), the team navigates the streets of Paris and Nice, facing off against rival factions and double-crossing allies. Story-wise, this is nothing special, but Frankenheimer's level of craftsmanship sets Ronin apart from typical action fare.

In particular, there are several car chase sequences here that rival anything in Grand Prix - or any other film, for that matter. Frankenheimer hired professional race car drivers for the stunts, resulting in some of the most impressive chase scenes in movie history. The best part is how terrified even the heroes look as their cars weave through traffic and rocket about the crowded roads. Whereas most action protagonists look calm at the wheel, in Ronin, De Niro and Natascha McElhone look exasperated. They're fully aware of the stupidity of what they are doing.

5 'Seconds' (1966)

Starring Rock Hudson, Salome Jens, John Randolph, Will Geer