Teresa Giudice’s fans have got her back, to John Fuda’s dismay. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have not been getting along, as they have been fighting this season. The premiere saw Giudice call Fuda the “biggest drug dealer in Burgen County” and Fuda hits back by calling her a “has been”. This comment was not surprising, as he did say that he’s her only storyline. Despite Giudice apologizing for her comment, it was pretty clear that the two would not be the best of friends or even acquaintances. Giudice also has an issue with Rachel Fuda, who does not even want her on the show anymore. The drama between Giudice and the Fudas has reached the fans, as Reality Blurb reports that they are now commenting negative reviews on his business, Valet King Hospitality. This upset Fuda, as he is now threatening to sue for slander. He responded to one one-star review that said “Jane Fugazi,” with “Thank you! Key piece of evidence in slander case.”

Another reviewer stated, “Beware: many of the 5-star reviews are coming from the son of the owner.” Not backing down, he replied, “It appears there may be some confusion, as we do not have any record of your visit to our establishment. We take the authenticity of reviews very seriously and assure you that all our five-star reviews are from genuine customers who have experienced our services.” Another reviewer stated that he owns a “parking lot company” in reference to Giudice mocking how he makes a living on the show.

Fuda should be careful though. He has been accused of galvanizing bloggers against Giudice in retaliation for the rumors she helped to spread about him. Even so, it is unclear whether he will actually build a case against these false reviewers. It is also unclear that he has a strong enough case for lawyers to take seriously. Fans can always stay tuned to Collider to see if there is any weight behind his threats.

The ‘RHONJ’ OG Has Something Against The Fudas

Giudice may have apologized for the comment she made about Fuda being a “drug dealer,” but he did double down on that comment on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. She said, “he accused my husband of reaching out to his ex, who was in jail, and why would he do that? They threw the first punch, so I’m gonna finish the fight trust me.”

And she was actually going to do so. The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s reunion has been canceled as there was “no path forward” for a reconciliation. The fans were bummed, but Giuice was maybe even more upset. She teased on WWHL that she had an envelope, a bombshell for John Fuda. However, she did explain that she almost brought it with her to the Bravo Clubhouse. This was in reference to the envelope Fuda had when Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, was accused of investigating the Fudas. But Andy Cohen said, “Maybe we’ll have you back before the end of the season.” Are the Fudas in trouble?

