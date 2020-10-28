WTF Is John Goodman Doing in This Horrific Ad for Mobile Game ‘Slotomania’?

So there I was, just mindlessly tapping away on my daily mobile game addiction, and I was interrupted by a regularly occurring, in-game currency-earning ad. These are usually the quick-hit 30 to 60-second spots advertising the latest mobile game, Quibi show (RIP), or insurance company, but this one grabbed my attention … in all the wrong ways.

Kudos to the marketing team behind the ad for Slotomania, a top-grossing mobile slot game from Israel’s Playtika. They somehow wrangled Emmy/Golden Globe-winner John Goodman to star in a promo spot for the app; crazier still, he stars as a talking, sentient finger. ::shudder:: I first saw this body-horror shocker a few weeks ago and honestly thought I was hallucinating. Weeks later, Fingerman is still here and haunting my dreams. Before we explore just how this monstrosity came about, I’d like to welcome you all to my own personal nightmare:

Directed by: Gal Muggia and Vania Heymann

Slotomania Team: Luke Edward Manton, Daria Litovsky, Ori Levron, Alon Seifert & the entire Slotomania M&M Creative Team, Noga Kara, Daniella Strumpfman, Idan Furman, Naor Itzhak, Tomer Zach, Laura Keren, Amit Stoler, Reut Lavi, Amnon Calev, Mickey Sonino.

Paradiso Filmmakers Team: Ariel Pridan, Ran Harush, Rutie Keinan, Ziporen Yahav Hazum, Roman linetsky, Dafi Farbman, Omri Grossman, Keren Puterman It’s time for your finger to have fun with Slotomania, the free slots casino game!

Say ‘goodbye’ to boring buttons and ‘hello’ to the exciting button of Slotomania casino slots!

Join John Goodman, as never seen before, as he plays the most FUN-tastic free slots game in the world!

Where jackpots, casino games, new slot machines, bonus games, thrilling surprises and new friends for life are only a tap away.

At Slotomania, we believe that a day without excitement is a wasted day, so… Press your finger on the button and find out – What will today spin?

Download Slotomania from the Apple App Store, Google Play & Amazon. or Visit http://www.slotomania.com and start spinning!

Again, a hearty “good job” to the above team who concocted this ad; it definitely grabs your attention and lodges deep within your memory banks, for better or worse. And while I do not feel the urge to ever download or play Slotomania, I can’t help but wonder how Goodman got involved, how they sold him on the idea, and just what was going through his finger-shaped head as he watched it. (I also want to write about it in the hopes that I’ll exorcise the slot-playing finger-demons from my mind.)

As for the commercial itself, which hails from Grammy Award Nominees / directors Gal Muggia and Vania Heyman (Coldplay music video “Up & Up”), here’s what Goodman himself had to say about the filming experience:

“It has been a lot of fun to film this commercial for Slotomania. I can definitely say this is a unique role in my career and the chance to act out a day in the life of an index finger was unforgettable! I really hope everyone enjoys the commercial and has as much fun as I did in filming it.”

I don’t know about “fun”, Mr. Goodman, but this commercial is certainly unforgettable, even if I wish it wasn’t. As Goodman’s character explains in the commercial, “You never know what will today spin”, from a “new free slot game” to a “new friend for life.” And those words will now forever haunt my dreams.