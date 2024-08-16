John Green is the bestselling young adult fiction author, most famous for the global phenomenon The Fault in Our Stars. It may be his most successful book, but it only scratches the surface of his thoughtful, fun bibliography. In Green's work, the philosophical and the everyday coexist side-by-side. In particular, he has a knack for telling stories about adolescent protagonists, usually blending humor and heartache. They touch on heavy themes and tough subject matter while remaining enjoyable and accessible.

On top of his fiction, Green is also the co-host (with his brother Hank) of the YouTube channel Vlogbrothers and launched the influential education channel Crash Course back in 2011. This makes him a trailblazing example of an author in the early internet age. He's reportedly been at work on a new book for some time, and his most recent work of fiction, Turtles All the Way Down, has just been adapted into a film. Fans waiting for his next release, or newcomers curious about his body of work, could do worse than to start with Green's most popular books on the review site Goodreads. Here are all of them, ranked by their user ratings.

8 'An Abundance of Katherines' (2006)

Rating: 3.51/5

"You can love someone so much. But you can never love people as much as you can miss them." Green's sophomore novel centers on the quirky, endearing Colin Singleton, a former child prodigy who has been dumped nineteen times by girls named Katherine. Seeking to find meaning and perhaps a breakthrough in his seemingly unremarkable life, he embarks on a road trip with his best friend, Hassan. Along the way, he endeavors to develop a mathematical theorem to predict the dynamics of any romantic relationship, hoping to finally understand his repetitive heartbreak.

Many of Green's signature ideas are on display here: an intellectually gifted but unhappy protagonist, quests for meaning, and questions about what a person needs to be in order to "matter". An Abundance of Katherines might not be the most instantly engaging of the author's books, but it's jam-packed with food for thought. Likewise, Green deserves praise for the way he weaves real mathematical equations and conundrums into the narrative.

7 'Let It Snow' (2008)

Rating: 3.68/5

"I always had this idea that you should never give up a happy middle in the hopes of a happy ending. Let It Snow (subtitled Three Holiday Romances) is a book Green co-authored with fellow writers Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle. It features three interconnected stories set in a small town during a massive Christmas Eve snowstorm. Green penned the second entry, "A Cheertastic Christmas Miracle".

It focuses on a teenager named Tobin who sets out on a treacherous journey to a local Waffle House to meet a group of stranded cheerleaders. Along the way, he and his friends encounter various obstacles that test their friendship and resolve. It builds up to a sweet revelation and moment of vulnerability, perfect for feel-good holiday entertainment. For this reason, Let It Snow was adapted into a film and released on Netflix in 2019. Both the book and film are enjoyable, if not especially memorable.

6 'Will Grayson, Will Grayson' (2010)

Rating: 3.70/5

"I am constantly torn between killing myself and killing everyone around me." Will Grayson, Will Grayson is another book Green wrote with another author, this time David Levithan (who co-wrote Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist). This one explores the lives of two teenage boys, both named Will Grayson, who unexpectedly cross paths in Chicago. Green's Will is a quiet and reserved high schooler who tries to live under the radar, while Levithan's Will is depressed and grappling with his sexuality.

Their meeting sets off a chain of events that profoundly impacts their lives, especially through their mutual connection to the exuberant and larger-than-life character Tiny Cooper. Like some of Levithan's other books, music is central here, with the band Neutral Milk Hotel serving as connective tissue between all the characters. Will Grayson, Will Grayson received positive reviews and is notable for being the first LGBTQ-themed young adult novel to become a New York Times bestseller.

5 'Paper Towns' (2008)

Rating: 3.71/5

"What a treacherous thing to believe that a person is more than a person." With Paper Towns, Green deftly weaves together teen drama and mystery. The main characters here are teenager Quentin "Q" Jacobsen and his enigmatic neighbor, Margo Roth Spiegelman. After a thrilling night of adventure orchestrated by Margo, she disappears, leaving behind a series of cryptic clues that Q becomes determined to decipher. As he embarks on a quest to find her, Q delves deeper into understanding who Margo truly is, versus the idealized version he has always admired.

This is one of Green's smartest and most enjoyable books, chock-full of memorable details. The title, for example, refers to fake places that mapmakers sneak onto maps to guard against plagiarists. Thematically, Paper Towns is almost essential reading for any teen, especially with its deconstruction of the gap between who people really are and who we believe them to be. These big ideas come packaged in a compelling, humorous plot, populated by three-dimensional characters.

4 'Turtles All the Way Down' (2017)

Rating: 3.88/5

"Your now is not your forever." Green's most recent fictional work is this deeply personal and introspective novel about Aza Holmes, a sixteen-year-old girl struggling with severe anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. When a local billionaire goes missing, Aza and her best friend, Daisy, set out to solve the mystery, hoping to claim the reward money. Her mission involves corporate crime, Star Wars fan fiction, and tuataras.

Once again, Green uses a mystery plot as a vehicle for thematic exploration. The result is a raw and honest portrayal of mental illness, drawing from the author's own experiences with OCD. The description of Aza's recursive thinking is especially well done and, occasionally, harrowing. This makes Turtles All the Way Down one of the best recent novels about anxiety. On paper, this seemed like a difficult story to translate to the screen, but the recent film adaptation has received mostly positive reviews.

3 'Looking for Alaska' (2005)

Rating: 3.97/5

"The only way out of the labyrinth of suffering is to forgive." Looking for Alaska was Green's debut novel and it remains perhaps his hardest-hitting. Miles "Pudge" Halter, a teenager obsessed with famous last words, enrolls in a boarding school in search of a "Great Perhaps." There, he befriends the enigmatic and free-spirited Alaska Young. As Miles becomes entangled in Alaska's world, he experiences love, loss, and the profound impact of tragedy.

The novel is divided into "Before" and "After" sections, framing the story around a pivotal event that alters the lives of the characters forever. Like The Fault in Our Stars, it's both heartwarming and devastating, crafting characters that the reader cares about deeply and then putting them up against the hardest of experiences. Perhaps as a result, Looking for Alaska has been both awarded prizes and censored in some school districts, a testament to its boldness and punch. It's a young adult classic.

2 'The Fault in Our Stars' (2012)

Rating: 4.13/5

"I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once." While not necessarily Green's best novel, The Fault in Our Stars is undeniably his most iconic. The story is narrated by Hazel Grace Lancaster, a sixteen-year-old cancer patient who finds solace in a support group. There, she meets Augustus Waters, a charismatic and witty survivor who changes her life profoundly. The two fall in love and embark on a journey to meet a reclusive author.

It's a unique mixture of terrific elements: witty banter, intense romance, emotional realism, lively prose, and a protagonist with a singular voice, alongside carefully selected references to art, literature, and philosophy (the title is a play on a Shakespeare quote). This recipe instantly connected with readers. The film version brought it to an even bigger audience, and The Fault in Our Stars would go on to become one of the bestselling books of all time.

1 'The Anthropocene Reviewed' (2021)

Rating: 4.36/5

"I want to fall in love with the world anyway, to let it crack me open." Green's highest-rated book on Goodreads is his only work of nonfiction. An offshoot of his podcast of the same name, The Anthropocene Reviewed is a collection of essays that review facets of the human-centered planet on a five-star scale. Drawing from personal experiences, historical events, and cultural phenomena, Green examines subjects as diverse as the QWERTY keyboard, sunsets, and the plague.

The author uses these seemingly obscure topics to link back to his own life, and the essays frequently wind up becoming far more than the sum of their parts. Some of them are simply offbeat and interesting, while others get startlingly deep and touching. This unique book feels like the perfect intersection of Green's parallel careers as a writer and YouTuber. It's yet more proof of his stunning range of talents. Hopefully, he follows it up with a second volume sometime soon.

