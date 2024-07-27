John Grisham has hooked millions of readers with his juicy legal thrillers, striking a good balance between high-octane plots and legal realism, drawing on his background as a lawyer. However, this recipe does not always translate well to the screen, with some adaptations of Grisham's work coming out decidedly lackluster. At their worst, they completely fail to understand the appeal of his stories.

Nevertheless, a fair few of these adaptations succeed or even exceed their source material. They capture Grisham's strong plots, compelling characters, and high-stakes courtroom drama while also coming across as plausible and grounded in the real world; some of these adaptations even make thoughtful statements on the nature of the justice system, making them ideal for fans of legal thrillers and procedurals. From The Gingerbread Man to A Time to Kill, these are the best adaptations of Grisham's work.

10 'The Gingerbread Man' (1998)

Directed by Robert Altman

"The only exercise you are getting is jumpin' to conclusions." Robert Altman directed this legal thriller from a Grisham manuscript that was never published. It stars Kenneth Branagh as attorney Rick Magruder, whose life spirals out of control after he becomes romantically involved with a mysterious woman named Mallory Doss (Embeth Davidtz). His personal and professional lives collide as he finds himself in a battle of wits with Mallory's unstable and threatening father, Dixon (Robert Duvall).

Altman is an interesting choice for this material, and he does a typically stellar job of elevating a thoroughly mediocre script. Unfortunately, even his talents aren't enough to make this more than an average entry in the genre. That said, the lead actors are fairly charming, particularly Robert Downey Jr. as an investigator and Duvall, most of all, as the chilling antagonist. Hardcore fans of legal thrillers will probably get a kick out of it, but general viewers will be lukewarm.

9 'The Chamber' (1996)

Directed by James Foley

"We come from a long line of hate." One of Grisham's darkest stories, The Chamber focuses on Adam Hall (Chris O'Donnell), a young lawyer who takes on the daunting task of defending his grandfather, Sam Cayhall (Gene Hackman), a former Ku Klux Klan member on death row. As Adam delves into the case, he unravels dark family secrets and confronts the deeply ingrained racism that has plagued his lineage. With time running out, Adam faces moral and legal challenges as he grapples with his family's past.

The movie touches on intriguing and explosive issues, but the storytelling is shoddy, and the script is underdeveloped (rewrites likely butchered William Goldman's initial draft). The Chamber was panned by most viewers, including Grisham himself. The author described the film as a "train wreck from the beginning," adding that "it could not have been handled worse by those involved." Ouch. The only really strong element is the towering performance of Hackman as a condemned man, which is enough to make it worth a watch.

8 'The Pelican Brief' (1993)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

"Everyone I have told about the brief is dead." In this one, law student Darby Shaw (Julia Roberts) finds herself entangled in a dangerous conspiracy after she writes a legal brief linking the murders of two Supreme Court justices to a powerful oil tycoon. Her brief attracts the attention of both the FBI and assassins, and Darby goes on the run, seeking help from investigative journalist Gray Grantham (Denzel Washington).

The premise is compelling and is arguably more relevant today than it was in the 1990s, given the current tensions around the Supreme Court. The leads are undeniably watchable, and they're joined by great supporting players like Stanley Tucci and John Heard, who do their best to elevate a basic screenplay. There's also decent suspense here, but it's marred by generic dialogue and a disappointing third act. The movie is fundamentally pulpy, a far cry from director Alan J. Pakula's earlier, more thoughtful work like All the President's Men.