The Big Picture Sol Star is the heart and moral conscience of Deadwood, showing compassion and kindness in a lawless and chaotic town.

John Hawkes portrayed Sol Star with emotional depth and attention to detail, bringing humanity to the character.

The real Sol Star was an important figure in the economic development of Deadwood, eventually becoming the mayor of the city.

With his turn as Hank Prior in True Detective: Night Country just ahead, there's no better time to revisit John Hawkes' best-known role as the reliable and imperturbable Sol Star in the iconic HBO series Deadwood. Sol is a myriad of things, among them Sheriff Seth Bullock's (Timothy Olyphant) best friend, a partner in their burgeoning hardware store business, and the only Jewish camp resident. Hawkes' role on Deadwood is a breakthrough performance for the actor and his most notable work to date. As Sol Star, Hawkes perfectly captures the entrepreneurial spirit of the old West, and his sensibility, determination, and compassion make his character likable and the de facto moral conscience of the burgeoning city of Deadwood.

What Is HBO's 'Deadwood' About?

Deadwood was an American Western TV series that premiered on the HBO Network on March 21, 2004. It ran for three seasons and a total of 36 episodes and concluded on August 27, 2006. The series also spawned a feature film, Deadwood: The Movie, in 2019, which saw the cast reunite some time after the original series' events. Deadwood is also largely considered one of the greatest television series ever, owing its acclaim to the performances of its actors and the quality of the show's writing.

Deadwood gets its name from the infamous mining encampment in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The series is set in 1876, six months after the camp's founding, and the place is lawless chaos. Filthy cowboys out to stake their claim throw dollars around in the Gem Saloon, where the cutthroat-turned-businessman Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) pimps out women and pumps out drinks. Men shoot each other dead in the streets, and iniquity abounds in the streets of Deadwood.

When the series begins, Seth Bullock (Olyphant) has quit his job to journey to Deadwood with his friend and business partner, Sol Star (Hawkes). Here, they set up a hardware store, selling tools and dry goods to the dreamers and schemers of the camp, but their story arc becomes about much more than just that. Tools are, after all, necessary for the building of a society — so, too, is the law, as well as morality and compassion. Seth and Sol's partnership is a symbolic embodiment of law, order, and decency. In the moral void and lawless land of Deadwood, South Dakota, these two men change the camp in ways that echo far into the future.

Sol Star Is the True Heart of 'Deadwood'

If Seth Bullock is law and order in Deadwood, Sol Star is invariably its heart and moral conscience. He is a genuinely excellent and compassionate character gifted with foresight — first concerning bringing tools to the fledgling town, but later in his endeavors to open a bank despite Al Swearengen mocking his Judaism at every turn. His grace under fire is something truly to be admired. His compassion is evident from the beginning, but especially in one scene in particular where Reverend H.W. Smith (Ray McKinnon) is visiting the pair in their shop while they are busy with their inventory lists. Smith is a strange person; his health and mental health are in a state of deep decline. He is sickly, and his disheveled appearance matches the moral turpitude of the camp itself.

As the excellent reverend addresses the two men, Seth Bullock is noticeably irritated. He grunts most disagreeably at the intrusion, but as Smith shakily pushes forward, it is Sol Star who moves to meet the man, an indication of his compassionate and welcoming nature. Bullock moves around to stand beside Sol with his arms crossed, but Sol remains open. The distinction between the two men is obvious. In the camp of Deadwood, Seth Bullock is law and order, with his crossed arms closing him off from the revered aura of instability. It's a small but significant indication of his belief in boundaries. Sol is softly lit by candlelight along with the reverend, but Seth is bathed in shadow, visual storytelling revealing something about each man's character. It is a beautiful moment of compassion and friendship found smack dab in the middle of a dusty, desolate hell.

This scene is a perfect example of how decency plays out in a place where it seems to be dying. It's also a great example of how these two men deal with the same problem. Bullock assumes the duties of security and order against chaos. At the same time, Sol Star attends to the soul of Deadwood, assuring the reverend in his midst that goodness has not died and that God has not abandoned him. Civility in a society is a balancing act between security and kindness, constant negotiation about the rigidity and permeability of its cultural and political boundaries. Through Sol Star, John Hawkes brings a depth of humanity to the character that profoundly resonates with the audience.

'Deadwood's Sol Star Is Based on a Real Person

Image via Warrick Page/HBO

In preparation for the role, Hawkes admitted in an interview that he dove into the historical literature surrounding the famed camp, trying to absorb the zeitgeist of the time and, in particular, the role of Jews in settling the frontier. It is evident as Sol expertly navigates the antisemitism, lawlessness, and moral vacuity of Deadwood. The dramatization of historical realism was a feature of the script and something that show creator David Milch took seriously, adapting many of the characters and events of the series from the historian Watson Parker's account of the Black Hills in his book Deadwood: The Golden Years.

According to David Dary's book Who was Seth Bullock? True Tales of the Prairies and Plains, the real Sol Star was born on December 20, 1840 and died on October 10, 1917, at the age of 76. Alongside the real Seth Bullock, the two would go on to usher in a new era of economic development in what would become the City of Deadwood, South Dakota. But unlike his character, the real Sol Star eventually became the mayor of Deadwood, a less dramatic choice than the opportunistic and duplicitous E. B. Farnum (William Sanderson).

There is a magnanimity about Hawkes' portrayal of Sol Star that permeates the character. It is a mayoral quality that, perhaps through Hawke's absorption of historical literature, found its way into the soul of Deadwood's version of the man. The emotional depth of the character and the skill and attention to detail that Hawkes brings to the role is a beautiful balancing act. It remains a performance that is worthy of our attention as we follow this formidable actor into his new role on True Detective: Night Country.

Deadwood is available to stream on Max.

