With his tragic passing in 2009, the entertainment industry and the entire world lost an incredibly talented director, producer, and screenwriter in the form of American filmmaker John Hughes. Responsible for such notable and hilarious classics as Sixteen Candles, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and the popular Vacation series, Hughes' impeccable writing skills are unmatched, and his stories rank as some of the best films of their respective years and genres.

Today, Hughes is best remembered for his visionary coming-of-age movies, which practically changed how teenagers are shown on screen. He's become praised for his accurate representations of youth culture in the 1980s and beloved by many for creating some of the most relatable characters in cinema. Many of the characters he's brought to the silver screen have become iconic and cherished by fans for their immensely likable personalities. Here are ten of the best characters from John Hughes' films that best represent his remarkable talents as a storyteller.

10 Jake and Kristy Briggs

'She's Having a Baby' (1988)

1988's She's Having a Baby explores the complexities of marriage told through the perspectives of newlywed couple Jake (Kevin Bacon) and Kristy Briggs (Elizabeth McGovern). Though it received mixed reactions and was a box office flop, pulling in just $16 million on a $20 million dollar budget, it's still a touching romantic drama that sheds light on the added pressures and anxieties when growing up and starting a family.

Jake and Kristy are an average middle-American couple desperately trying to figure out and overcome the challenges many real-life partners face when becoming first-time parents. It's easy to sympathize with both their problems because they have such relatable fears and doubts about what it takes to be married and have children. Though they make plenty of mistakes along the way and deal with the constant pressures from outside their relationship, they remain faithful and true to one another despite their misgivings. They eventually learn to work better together as spouses and as parents.

9 Lisa

'Weird Science' (1985)

Weird Science blends comedy, romance, and science fiction into one charming and quintessential '80s classic. It follows high school outcasts Gary (Anthony Michael Hall) and Wyatt (Ilan Mitchell-Smith), who find their social lives improving after using an advanced computer program to create their ideal woman in the form of the artificial super-being Lisa (Kelly LeBrock).

Lisa is an intelligent and capable woman, gifted with incredible powers that she uses to improve Gary's and Wyatt's personal lives for the better. She truly cares and wants what's best for both boys, constantly conjuring up schemes behind the scenes that help boost their self-confidence and make their peers view them more fondly. Her goals ultimately succeed in the end, as Gary and Wyatt finally become more popular in school and even get girlfriends. Knowing her work is truly over, she happily leaves and watches over them, acting as their silent guardian angel.

8 Duckie

'Pretty in Pink' (1986)

Hughes continued his hot streak as a screenwriter in Hollywood with his hilarious cult classic film Pretty in Pink, directed by Howard Deutch. It follows a financially poor girl named Andie (Molly Ringwald) as she's placed in a complicated situation after involving herself in a difficult love triangle between the kind-hearted rich kid Blane (Andrew McCarthy) and her childhood best friend Duckie (Jon Cryer).

Jon Cryer's superb performance as the lovesick high schooler Duckie made him stand out from the main cast. Poor Duckie is head over heels in love with Andie and has been since he first met her. It's hard not to feel bad for this likable teen once he realizes the girl of his dreams doesn't like him the same way back. Although he doesn't get the girl in the end, it's heartwarming to see that he still manages to remain friends with Andie, not wanting to try to break the strong bond they already shared.

7 Samantha

'Sixteen Candles' (1984)

1984's hilarious teen comedy Sixteen Candles proved John Hughes was just as talented in the director's seat as he was behind a typewriter. Starring his frequent collaborator, Molly Ringwald, it follows a day in the life of teenager Samantha Baker, a young girl navigating through many embarrassing situations, both in her home and social life, all during the events of her 'sweet' sixteenth birthday.

Hughes created the role of Samantha specifically with Ringwald in mind, which ultimately proved to be a perfect casting decision. Samantha can't seem to catch a break throughout the events of the film. Her family originally forgot her birthday, she's constantly pestered by annoying kids at school, and she can't seem to muster up the courage to tell the boy of her dreams that she loves him. She's a relatable teen, going through what many young adults had or are currently experiencing when growing up.

6 Clark Griswold

'The Vacation Series' (1983 - 2015)

Early in his career, Hughes wrote 'Vacation '58,' a comedic short story published while writing for the famous magazine company National Lampoon. It tells the story about a simple cross-country family road trip that hilariously goes awry. Eventually, this premise became the basis for the highly successful Vacation franchise, starring Chevy Chase as the overzealous family man Clark Griswold.

Whether it's taking a security guard hostage at an amusement park or unintentionally kidnapping his boss on Christmas, there's no telling what hilarious high jinx would ensue next whenever Clark plans his family excursions. No matter how easy the task or how simple the occasion is, Clark is always there to make things go from bad to worse. While he genuinely loves his wife and kids and only wants to give them the best family experiences, his constant need to go overboard with his plans frequently leads to more absurd outcomes.

5 John Bender

'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

With its stellar performances, iconic setting, and brilliant writing, 1985's The Breakfast Club is one of the best coming-of-age movies of all time. It also turned its leading stars into household names, including Judd Nelson, a talented supporting actor who gave the most spectacular performance in the whole film by playing the iconic bad boy, John Bender.

Bender presents himself as a good-for-nothing delinquent, constantly getting into trouble and trying to get under everyone's skin. However, underneath his tough exterior is a troubled young kid dealing with the emotional traumas of being in an abusive and neglectful household. As the story progresses, he begins to see many things in common with the other students he meets in detention, slowly becoming less antagonistic and more sympathetic to each of their problems. By the end, he's a more understanding and changed man, hinting that he'll now try to be a better person because of his new-found friendships.

4 Kevin McCallister

'Home Alone' (1990)

Directed by Chris Columbus, Home Alone is a Hughes-written holiday smash hit that became the highest-grossing film of 1990 and retained its box office dominance for well over twelve weeks. It follows eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), a young boy who must defend his home from burglars on Christmas Eve after his family accidentally leaves him behind when they go on vacation.

Kevin is a mischievous smart-aleck who's constantly at odds with his large, extended family and often wishes they'd never existed. However, when he gets his wish after being left alone for a while, he slowly begins to realize how much he cares for them and hopes for their return. He becomes more mature throughout the film, learning to fend for himself and doing things his family usually does. Even when defending his home from the wet bandits, Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), he manages to overcome his many challenges, eventually defeating the robbers and happily reuniting with his family.

3 Buck Russell

'Uncle Buck' (1989)

During the height of both of their popularities, Hughes and his close acting friend John Candy collaborated on seven successful films together. Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Home Alone, and The Great Outdoors were all comedic hits that proved the two made for an effective actor/director partnering duo. But it was Candy's starring role as the hilarious, fun-loving Buck Russell in the Hughes-directed 1989 movie Uncle Buck that became a career highlight.

Buck goes through an emotional and heartwarming development throughout the film. He starts out as a carefree, irresponsible bachelor who avoids commitments and other responsibilities. However, that all changes when he's tasked with babysitting his estranged brother's three children during a family crisis. Now forced to act as a more grounded adult, Buck begins to see the errors of his past attitude towards raising a family and becomes a loving father figure to his rebellious niece Tia (Jean Louisa Kelly).

2 Ferris Bueller

'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

Cited as one of the best feel-good movies of the 1980s, Ferris Bueller's Day Off is a charming, lighthearted adventure flick that teaches valuable lessons about living life to the fullest and learning one's full potential. It follows its titular protagonist, teenager Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick), as he skips school one morning for a day of leisure and excitement in the city along with his uptight best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) and loving girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara).

Ferris is a cool, confident, popular kid admired by everybody around him for his charismatic charm and positive outlook on life. The only ones who seem to hate him are his bickering older sister Jeanie (Jennifer Grey) and the high school principal Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones), who constantly try to catch Ferris in the act. Thankfully, with his sharp mind and a little luck, Ferris enjoys his day without ever being caught. He's a free-spirited rebel that many teens of the '80s have since hoped to be.

1 Dell Griffith

'Planes, Trains & Automobiles' (1987)

Planes, Trains & Automobiles is a perfect and heartwarming comedy classic that's always a joy to watch during the holidays. Starring comedy legends Steve Martin and John Candy, it follows the hilarious adventure of advertising executive Neal Page (Martin) as he makes a grueling cross-country trek back home for the holidays while accompanied by the obnoxious but good-natured shower curtain ring salesman named Dell Griffith (Candy).

Del is a kindhearted, lonely traveler who seeks companionship and always tries to do right by others. After the tragic passing of his wife eight years prior, he's drifted around, unable to cope with his loss, but finds his happiness when he helps Neal along on his journey. Although their relationship starts off rocky, the two eventually form an unusual but strong friendship that carries with them well after they've reached their destination. In the end, Neal lets Dell join him and his family for Thanksgiving dinner, finally allowing Dell to let go of his grief and become truly happy once more.

