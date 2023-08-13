The 1994 classic buddy comedy, Dumb and Dumber, is known for its quotable moments, toilet humor, and the irony that is wasted on the main characters, Harry (Jeff Daniels) and Lloyd (Jim Carrey) on a cross-country road trip. You probably know at least one catchphrase from the movie, but did you know it was originally an incomplete script conceptualized by filmmaker John Hughes? He ended up selling it to The Farrelly Brothers — Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly — and then asked the filmmaking siblings that he not be credited for it. Before the release of Dumb and Dumber, the Rhode Island natives were newcomers who had written some screenplays, including several episodes of Seinfeld and an unaired sequel to Dragnet. However, Dumb and Dumber was their first feature film that went onto gross-out comedy status to become a blockbuster, grossing more than $243 million at the box office. The filmmaking pair was immediately known for their more vulgar, slapstick brand of comedy that features working-class, average Joes in the spotlight.

By contrast, Hughes's movies were partially known for being angst-ridden, yet heartwarming in nature, depicting middle classed morality (or a perceived pushback against middle-class values), and a happy ending. In the early '90s, he started to move away from teenage movies and into family movies. He put out such memorable pieces as Home Alone, Curly Sue, and Dennis the Menace and was facing a different level of success with that. As a result, he was unlikely to move forward with his idea of two simpletons running amok at a ski resort; therefore, he asked the Farrelly brothers to pitch him a script for the idea. That is where they, along with their co-writer, Bennett Yellin, turned it into what it is today.

'Dumb and Dumber' Would Have a New Concept With John Hughes

But what would have happened if Hughes had gone through with his idea? There would definitely be a change of cast and concept. Since Hughes primarily put out teenage and coming-of-age tropes like Sixteen Candles and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off or family fare like Beethoven, the concept would have changed. The hapless pair of Harry and Lloyd wouldn’t have been broke thirty-somethings living together as roommates in an East Coast pig sty. They likely would have been middle class. Not to mention, the setting would have likely been in the Chicago suburbs instead of Rhode Island. Although, arguably, some of Hughes’ families seemed to appear more rich than middle-class. An example can be seen in McCallisters of Home Alone, where Hughes at least tried to present a more middle-classed point-of-view. And with Hughes hailing from the Chicago suburbs, he tends to write and produce accordingly.

Therefore, Harry and Lloyd likely could have been teenage boys facing a move that would separate them, or a familial duo of a father and son or brothers coping with a loss of some sort; instead of harebrained, adult male friends and the hilarious hijinks that ensue over returning a briefcase. Maybe it would have been similar to another famous road trip movie, National Lampoon’s Vacation. Perhaps the family members would have been driving across the country to go to a funeral or settle out-of-state affairs for a relative. Or one teenage boy could have been a stowaway with the other one for the move.

Due to those changes in concept, some of the hallmark tropes such as the toilet humor, or scenes such as the practical joke that ended with a state trooper and the beer bottles, likely would not have happened. Even if the characters in Hughes’ picture had a zany pit stop at a ski resort, family audiences would not have wanted to see Harry get diarrhea on a broken toilet. And if he decided to frame it as a teen movie, it still likely would not have made the cut. His other films do not use farts to get the joke to land. If the plot were centered around a sad family event, it may be too harsh of a juxtaposition to incorporate toilet humor. Likewise, a state trooper accidentally drinking urine could be quite dark in different circumstances. The parakeet part could have happened, though. Remember Aunt Bethany’s cat in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation?

Changes in the 'Dumb and Dumber' Cast

Actors like Jim Carrey, who was primarily known for his work on In Living Color at that time in the '90s, wouldn’t have been on Hughes’ radar. He was barely on the Farrelly brothers’ radar. In fact, their co-writer, Yellin says in an interview with Cracked that he was “worried” about casting Carrey after Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. But Carrey assured them he would treat this role differently. The Farrellys and their team were, however, gung-ho about hiring Jeff Daniels, despite most people on Daniels’ team being against it. His roles up to that time had been more serious and dramatic in nature, and they weren’t keen on him taking on such a frivolous role. If Daniels had been involved in the Hughes version, it would likely be as a supporting player instead of a leading man. Lauren Holly may have still been in it, either as a love interest for a dad character or an older woman fantasy for teenage boys. Hughes likely would have cast the likes of Matthew Broderick, John Cryer, Chris Elliot, or John Candy for some sort of role. too as these were his frequent collaborators.

John Hughes Would Make More Subtle Changes for 'Dumb and Dumber'

Hughes was famous for his soundtracks and for good reason. He could eloquently capture moments through songs and people often comment that when they hear a song from one of his films, they see a scene from the corresponding movie. Emotional, pop, often British pop songs such as Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” and “If You Leave” by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, were often used. Therefore, the soundtrack for Dumb and Dumber wouldn’t have been composed by Todd Rundgren and would be a detour from the quirky rock and indie vibe that was used in the film.

The Farrelly brothers are also famous for having athlete cameos in their films. Cam Neely, hockey player turned hockey executive, plays Sea Bass in Dumb and Dumber and Brett Favre plays Mary’s ex-boyfriend in There’s Something about Mary. Hughes was not known for cameos, but he did pull an Alfred Hitchcock and show up uncredited in his own movies a handful of times. Though these changes alone may not have drastically altered the movie, fans would be missing out on the essence of it without these details.

The Dumb and Dumber film as audiences know it would have been a very different film if it fell into different hands. It would have been differences down to the cast, concept, and even the minutiae. It also could have drastically affected the rest of the film industry. As this film was their debut, without it, the Farrelly brothers may not have gotten their big break and audiences could have missed out on the rest of their comedic repertoire.