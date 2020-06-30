Watch Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Steve Martin, and More in a Video Tribute to John Hughes

For the latest episode of his virtual talk show Reunited Apart, Josh Gad assembled an impressive group of actors to pay tribute to the late John Hughes, AKA the architect of 1980s suburban comedy. Some pretty big names appear in the 5-minute tribute, recreating some of their most memorable lines from Hughes’ films. And also Chevy Chase is there!

Michael Keaton, who is aging like a fine wine, recited a scene from his 1983 comedy Mr. Mom, which was written by Hughes. The untouchable Catherine O’Hara recreates her pratfall from Home Alone 2 by actually falling over backwards, which is something I couldn’t do unless I was planning on spending all day on the floor, and I am roughly half her age. Steve Martin recites the famous pillow bit from Planes Trains and Automobiles. Laurie Metcalf and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss predictably crush their respective bits from Uncle Buck and Christmas Vacation. Brat Pack mainstays Anthony Michael Hall, Andrew McCarthy, and Jon Cryer recite fan-favorite scenes from The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink. Judd Nelson does a few lines as John Bender in what appears to be an apocalyptic bunker. And Molly Ringwald delivers “They fucking forgot my birthday” with just as much sting as she did back in 1984. And also Chevy Chase is there!

You can watch the full video below, which was part of Gad’s latest episode reuniting the cast of Hughes’ classic teen comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. For more virtual reunions, check out the recent Community virtual table read guest-starring Pedro Pascal.