Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.Ever since Walt Disney Pictures officially assumed the rights to all the properties under 20th Century Fox, Marvel fans have been speculating about the future of the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. Although fans have always wanted to see The Avengers join forces with The Fantastic Four, studio politics previously prevented the two superhero teams from that happening. However, the acquisition of Fox by Marvel opened up the doors for this potential crossover.

It didn’t take long for Kevin Feige to make the most of the new characters at the MCU’s disposal. During the announcement of the Phase Four slate, Feige teased that The Fantastic Four was in development, although an official release date has not yet been set. Although Jon Watts, director of all three MCU Spider-Man films was originally slated to direct the film, Watts recently dropped out of the project.

Image via Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gave us our first official tease of what the future of The Fantastic Four in the MCU might look like. When the Doctor Strange that we know (Benedict Cumberbatch) enters the 838 universe, he is greeted by a group of the most powerful superheroes in the multiverse, The Illuminati. Among them is John Krasinski, making his MCU debut in the role of Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic. Richards is announced as the “smartest man in the universe.”

While this has led many fans to assume that Krasinski’s cameo indicates that he is officially cast as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four, there has not been an official announcement confirming his involvement. The events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness themselves also indicate that the MCU has many options on how they can incorporate The Fantastic Four into a standalone feature.

Just because Krasinski is playing Richards in the 838 universe does not mean that he is Richards in every universe. We saw most recently in Spider-Man: No Way Home that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker could coexist with the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield versions. Perhaps the version of Richards that exists in the core MCU timeline looks like Krasinski, but perhaps not. We also can’t assume that The Fantastic Four takes place in the core MCU timeline. It could take place in our universe (616), the 838 universe, or a different timeline that we haven’t previously been introduced to.

RELATED: ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: All the Cameos in the Latest MCU Film

The events of Multiverse of Madness also present another logical hiccup: the Reed Richards from the 838 universe dies. During the battle against the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Richards is joined by the members of the Illuminati, which include Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofer), Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart in his MCU debut), Captain Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) as the new Captain Marvel, and Inhuman Black Bolt (Anson Mount). Wanda destroys him early on in their epic battle. Marvel has proven by now that bringing characters back from the dead is pretty easy, but eventually the MCU will have to start introducing some stakes.

Marvel has the freedom to not commit themselves to Krasinski, who is certainly in demand as both an actor and filmmaker. With the advent of the Multiverse, Marvel can cast whoever they like as their main First Family going forward. They could even draw from some pre-existing iterations of Mr. Fantastic, although Ioan Gruffudd and Miles Teller might not be treated with the same amount of fanfare as Maguire and Garfield.

However, this might have also been the perfect way to introduce the new Fantastic Four cast into the MCU. The Fantastic Four franchise has not had the greatest track record on the big screen. Both of the Tim Story films received highly negative responses from audiences and critics alike (even if some would argue that 2007’s Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer deserves more credit). Josh Trank’s 2015 reboot had a very challenging and highly publicized production, and received some of the most scathing reviews of any modern comic book movie.

Image via Prime Video

Krasinski is a likable, well-known actor at the height of his career; he’s coming off of the success of two A Quiet Place movies and Amazon Prime Video’s Jack Ryan series. He’s also been interested in the project for a while; Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt have been fan favorites for the roles of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, respectively. The potential of Krasinski directing The Fantastic Four is also an exciting one.

Krasinski is currently in pre-production on his next directorial effort, Imaginary Friends, which is set to be released in 2023. This would feasibly give him the opportunity to add another feature to his calendar right after. It’s very likely that The Fantastic Four will take one of Marvel’s undated slots in 2024, but we still don’t know exactly when the film will be released.

Marvel has announced release dates for unannounced projects on November 3, 2023, as well as February 16, May 3, July 26, and November 8, 2024. It’s also been established that the Shawn Levy-directed Deadpool 3, Blade, Shang-Chi 2, and an Anthony Mackie-fronted Captain America sequel are all in the works.

