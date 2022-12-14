It’s a huge moment for the audience when their fan-casting turns up on the screen. One such moment came with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when actor John Krasinski was introduced as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, of Earth 838 as a part of the Illuminati. Now with a Fantastic Four movie officially set for 2025, fans are still half-heartedly hoping Krasinski can again turn up as a variant of himself. In a recent conversation with The Wrap, the actor addressed the fans’ expectations as well as spoke of his experience on the Marvel movie set.

The MCU is going to introduce Marvel’s first family in Phase 6, so an official cast list is long overdue. However, WandaVision director Matt Shakman is on board to direct Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot. While Fox attempted twice to make the movie, the MCU will have its own spin on the characters. In Multiverse of Madness Krasinski’s Reed Richards mentioned his wife as well as kids, so we can expect the 616 variant to have a family as well. When asked about his involvement in the upcoming feature, Krasinski said, “There aren’t any discussions at all.” Nonetheless, given MCU actors are restricted from giving away any details (remember Andrew Garfield!), we can hopefully take the actor’s comments with a pinch of salt.

Krasinski further revealed that the only discussion he had with Marvel was “actually in the second-to-last week of Jack Ryan.” He continued, “Kevin Feige called and said would you ever fly to L.A. and play in our sandbox for a day? I was honored to do it.” Alongside Krasinski, the Illuminati lineup for the Doctor Strange sequel included Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Chiwetel Ejiofor as variant Mordo, Anson Mount as Black Bolt, and Lashana Lynch as variant Captain Marvel. Krasinski revealed that he “flew right from Budapest when we wrapped and went right to the Doctor Strange set.” He added, “I’m a big fan of all those characters and that world, so to get to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill.”

He further described his experience as “totally insane,” adding, “To be in a room with all those people, and again to be a part of that narrative is crazy.” Though he admitted, “being turned into spaghetti wasn’t my end goal in life as far as how it goes in the Marvel universe, but you know what it was fun nonetheless.”

Fantastic Four is slated for February 14, 2025, and Krasinski next appears in the third season of the Prime Video series Jack Ryan, premiering December 21. You can check out the trailer below: