John Krasinski Says He’d Love to Play Reed Richards; Is Interested in Directing a Marvel Movie

A Quiet Place Part II opens in theaters March 20, once again throwing Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her children into a post-apocalypse populated by vicious creatures who hunt based on sound. The sequel to the 2018 hit was written and directed by John Krasinski, star of The Office, who also directed the original film and just so happens to be Blunt’s husband. Early word-of-mouth is praising the sequel as a horror-thriller masterpiece, and with another surefire hit on his hands, Krasinski may be setting his sights on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with Comic Book, the Jack Ryan star was enthusiastic about the possibility of playing Fantastic Four patriarch Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, in an MCU movie. He’s long been the subject of rumors and fan casting for the part, although Krasinski stresses that it’s all still conjecture.

“I would love to do it,” he said. “I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing. I genuinely have had no conversations or don’t know anything that’s happening with that. I’m awaiting Kevin’s [Feige, president of Marvel Studios] announcements of what the hell’s happening with that as much as you are.”

He also expressed interest in directing a Marvel movie, essentially saying that he’d absolutely consider helming any project they might offer.

“Wow, that’s a cool idea,” Krasinski said. “It’s so interesting because I’m such a huge fan of Marvel. I think they do their own… They have such a great formula. Yeah, I’d jump in there. In Kevin I trust. That dude is not only the most talented guy, but the nicest guy. Yeah, whatever he wants, we’d discuss it.”

The Krasinski-Blunt family have been circling the MCU for years – Krasinski was on the short list of actors to play Captain America, and Blunt was originally cast as Black Widow in Jon Favreau’s Iron Man 2 before having to drop out to film Gulliver’s Travels. After building his resume as a writer/director as well as a lead actor, Krasinski seems like an obvious choice to add to the MCU both behind the camera and in front of it. For more on A Quiet Place Part II, check out Collider’s roundup of early reactions to the film.