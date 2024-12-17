John Krasinski will always be known for his role as Jim Halpert in The Office, but he’s found a life beyond Dunder Mifflin like no other actor in the show. Krasinski is responsible for the hit horror franchise, A Quiet Place, and he’s also featured in major action movies and shows like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. Now, he will next team up with action icon Guy Ritchie for Fountain of Youth, an adventure film that’s described as contemporary Indiana Jones, that seems to also contain a splash of Uncharted. Entertainment Weekly has the first look at the film, which lacks an official release date but is expected to premiere in 2025, and also stars Eiza González, Natalie Portman, Domhnall Gleeson, and Laz Alonso.

The script for Fountain of Youth comes from James Vanderbilt, who most recently has become known for his work on the Scream franchise, writing Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), and he also wrote both Murder Mystery movies starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Vanderbilt is also the scribe behind both of Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man movies, which were received much kinder by fans than critics.

Ritchie is a veteran when it comes to action and anything dealing with espionage, and he’s incredibly familiar with one of the biggest names in action movie filmmaking, Jason Statham. Ritchie and Statham have partnered up plenty of times over the years, earlier in Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and also in Wrath of Man and Revolver. Ritchie also recently directed Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

’Fountain of Youth’s Ensemble Is Packed With Star Power

González also teamed up with Ritchie for the aforementioned Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and she’s also known for her role as Madame M in Hobbs & Shaw, the Fast & Furious spin-off movie starring Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson. Portman will always be known for her role as Padme in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, but she also won an Oscar for her performance in Black Swan. Domhnall Gleeson is another Star Wars veteran, famous for playing General Hux in the sequel trilogy, and Laz Alonso has starred in all four seasons of Prime Video’s hit superhero series, The Boys.

Fountain of Youth will premiere in 2025 but has not nailed down an official date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and watch Ritchie’s recent work, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, on Starz.

