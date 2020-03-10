Exclusive: John Krasinski Reacts to Jenna Fischer’s Revelation about the Jim/Pam Note from ‘The Office’

The secret of the Jim/Pam note from The Office just may stay a secret forever, but it’s clear that note meant a lot to the performers involved. The Office co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey launched the Office podcast Office Ladies last fall, in which they’re revisiting the beloved NBC sitcom episode-by-episode. But a few weeks ago, Fischer made headlines by opening up a bit about the note that Jim almost gives Pam in Season 2—the one he was going to hide inside the teapot. Fans of the show know that the note resurfaces in the show’s final season, and while we never get to see what it says, it visibly makes Pam/Jenna emotional when she finally reads it.

As it turns out, Fischer revealed on Office Ladies that the note was written by John Krasinski himself, and that inside it he had written about how much Jenna Fischer had meant to him over the course of making the series. Fischer got emotional on the podcast when recounting what Krasinski said in the note, and while she wouldn’t reveal exactly what it said, she did say it was “perfect.”

So with the iconic Jim/Pam note back in the news, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub tried to see if Krasinski might spill the beans about its contents when speaking with the actor/writer/director at the press day for his new film A Quiet Place Part II (which is already picking up rave reviews).

Krasinski, like Fischer, was tight-lipped about the note, but had this to say about his co-star’s recent revelation:

“Jenna did [talk about it] right? Jenna, on her podcast, I thought gave a really good answer. It was enigmatic, and it was powerful, and I got emotional.”

The actor/filmmaker followed up by jokingly adding, “How could Collider want more than that?” Which suggests he and Fischer are perfectly fine keeping the exact contents of that note between them.

And you know what? That’s kinda neat. It speaks to the bond that Krasinski and Fischer formed over the nine seasons of The Office that a note he wrote to his co-star about their time together still makes the both of them emotional. It’s hard to make a good show for any period of time. It’s nearly impossible to make a great show for a long time. The Office is a miracle in many ways, but it always seems to come back to how creator/showrunner Greg Daniels found the perfect actors for the perfect roles. And Krasinski’s reaction here is undoubtedly extremely Jim-like.

