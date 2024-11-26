John Krasinski is back in business with Amazon and Prime Video following the green lighting of Silent River, an "intense drama thriller" which will star the actor and Matthew Rhys (The Americans). Krasinski, who has a long history with Amazon thanks to his work on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, will also direct a number of episodes in the show including the pilot, which is set to dive into the dark secrets of small town America. Krasinski also re-teams with Aaron Rabin, a co-executive producer and writer on Jack Ryan Season 4, who is the creator of Silent River, and will will executive produce the series alongside Andrew Bernstein, who directed and executive produced Jack Ryan Season 2. Bernstein also has a history with Rhys, having directed him in episodes of The Americans. A logline for the series follows:

Told through the lens of two men — played by Krasinski and Rhys — whose lives are far more connected than they realize, Silent River explores the cracks of small-town America in the wake of discovering a serial killer among them.

Krasinski’s production company, Sunday Night, is behind the project, continuing its fruitful first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios, which has been extended. Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, and Alexa Ginsburg will executive produce for Sunday Night, alongside Rabin and Bernstein.

“We are thrilled to continue our work with John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, and Sunday Night on this gripping series, which delves into the mysteries and secrets of small-town America,“ said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “With John and Matthew Rhys attached to star in this wonderful story from Aaron Rabin, our global customers will be on the edge of their seats throughout this thought-provoking, psychological thriller.”

Where Do I Know John Krasinski and Matthew Rhys From?

Krasinski has just come off directing IF, a family friendly fantasy flick for Paramount, and is probably best known as this point on-screen for his role as Jim Halpert in The Office. Behind the camera, Krasinski made waves as the creator and director of the Oscar-nominated A Quiet Place franchise alongside his wife Emily Blunt. Rhys is an intense performer who is best known for his Emmy Award-winning performance in the historical drama series, The Americans, and has recently been seen in Perry Mason.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the progress of Silent River. Jack Ryan is currently streaming on Prime.

Watch Jack Ryan on Prime Video