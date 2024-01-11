The Big Picture John Krasinski and Natalie Portman will star in Apple TV+'s Fountain of Youth, directed by Guy Ritchie.

The film centers around two siblings searching for a mystical location.

The project gained traction after last year's industry strikes and now includes top talent like Krasinski and Portman.

It seems like some of the busiest bees in Hollywood will continue to add titles to their already prolific filmography. Deadline revealed today that John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) and Natalie Portman (May December) are attached to star in Fountain of Youth, a new Apple TV+ original movie directed by Guy Ritchie (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare). The action adventure will center around two estranged siblings who team up to find the mystical location of the title. Further details including additional cast members and production dates are yet to be announced.

Fountain of Youth is written by James Vanderbilt. The screenwriter has a pretty eclectic career, having penned popular titles like The Amazing Spider-Man, Netflix's Murder Mystery and the latest installments of the Scream franchise, but also thrillers like Zodiac and 2015's Truth. So, it's hard to know exactly into which genre his new movie will lean. Based on the production company's (Skydance) previous team-up with Apple, however, this may suggest this will be a family movie. Last month, The Family Plan became the biggest premiere of a movie on Apple TV+, and it's safe to say that the streamer will want to strike gold again.

Deadline also reveals that Fountain of Youth has allegedly become a top priority for Skydance as soon as they got their hands on Vanderbilt's script, but the project lost traction during last year's double strike from SAG-AFTRA and WGA. However, the change in everyone's schedules allowed for Portman to come on board, which is never a bad thing. Ritchie was also allegedly pretty busy, but freed up his schedule as soon as he could to be involved in the project — which is another indication that the story may have a twist that interested all parties involved.

Will We See More Portman-Krasinski Team-Ups?

Close

Krasinski and Portman's futures may be more linked than you'd imagine. In 2023, both of them took significant strides within the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Portman became a full-blown superhero in Thor: Love and Thunder and Krasinski became none other than Mr. Fantastic (in a separate timeline) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Of course, now that Marvel Studios is going back to the drawing board, the chances of Portman and Krasinski's paths crossing in the superhero world seem slim, but you never know with Marvel.

For now, however, we can only look forward to seeing the pair together onscreen for The Family Plan. Apple TV+ is yet to reveal further details from the movie, including its genre and official synopsis. So stick with Collider to find out more about the new movie as soon as any news are announced.