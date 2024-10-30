This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Amazon and John Krasinski are bringing back Jack Ryan with an upcoming feature film that will expand the universe beyond the hit series that was a smash hit on Prime Video's streaming service. Fresh off the success of the show’s fourth and final season, Krasinski will reprise his role as CIA analyst-turned-operative Jack Ryan, this time under the direction of Andrew Bernstein, who previously helmed several episodes in Season 2. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan has been a massive success for Amazon, ranking as one of Prime Video’s top three most-watched series globally and amassing over a billion viewing minutes for its finale. The film is going to be produced by Krasinski’s Sunday Night alongside Skydance and Paramount Pictures.

The movie will also feature the return of two key stars from the television series in the form of Wendell Pierce as CIA colleague James Greer and Michael Kelly, who is locked in negotiations to reprise his role as Mike November. Bernstein will direct from a script by Aaron Rabin, who was one of the writers on the final season's thrilling conclusion. Alongside Krasinski, Allyson Seeger is producing while David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, John Kelly, and Carlton Cuse serve as executive producers.

What is the Jack Ryan Series About?

The four season series, based on Tom Clancy’s iconic CIA analyst, follows Jack Ryan (played by John Krasinski) as he transitions from a desk-bound analyst to a field operative tackling complex global threats. The first season sees Ryan uncovering a massive global threat as you might expect, which takes him on some high stakes missions around the world, and encountering enemies in an array of places, from Middle Eastern terror cells to Russian espionage and South American cartels. Collider's Tania Hussain gave the final season, which premiered last summer, a positive review, stating:

As an action-packed adventure that keeps us engaged, the fast-paced action-thriller does an exceptional job of pulling together the Jack Ryan legacy for a beloved character previously known primarily on the big screen. It manages to set itself up for an espionage thriller that stands tall among a shortlist of our favorites. With pulse-pounding action that makes for fun TV, this final season is a swan song befitting of a great character who will be missed.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the Jack Ryan feature film. Until then, all four seasons of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan are on Prime Video.

