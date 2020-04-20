John Krasinski Recaps His Prom and Chats with Rainn Wilson in ‘Some Good News’ Episode 4

John Krasinski dropped a new episode of his delightful web series Some Good News on Sunday night, and yep, it’s pretty much guaranteed to put a smile on your face. The Office alum and Quiet Place filmmaker kind of broke the internet when he launched this web series out of nowhere a month ago, highlighting feel-good stories from around the globe while also offering some neat cool thing in each installment whether it’s an interview with Steve Carell or a Hamilton reunion.

Last week, Krasinski extended Some Good News to Friday, when he hosted a digital Prom 2020 for all the kids who have had their proms cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a legitimately nice thing for Krasinski to do, and he brought along a few special guests to help out.

In Some Good News episode 4, Krasinski highlighted more feel-good stories and recapped his Prom 2020 event. You get to see some of the behind-the-scenes of how it was put together, and highlights from the event itself which includes a wonderful little back-and-forth with Rainn Wilson that is very Jim/Dwight. And then Chance the Rapper shows up. And then the Jonas Brothers. And then Billie Eilish.

Again, it’s a really fun and neat thing that I think is best summed up by Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas Eilish, who notes that only a dad would care so deeply about kids missing prom that he’d put something like this together. He’s definitely not wrong.

If you want to feel good, watch the new episode of Some Good News below.