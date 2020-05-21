John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ Leaving His Living Room For CBS All Access

Some Good News , the delightful DIY web series created by John Krasinski during quarantine, has been bought by ViacomCBS in a massive licensing deal. Under the agreement, which is in “advanced negotiations” according to Variety, Comedy Central Productions will produce a weekly version of the show for CBS All Access, in addition to supplemental short-form content across ViacomCBS outlets like CBS News. All personal thoughts on this matter are extremely cynical and I will keep them to myself out of respect for John Krasinski’s quarantine beard, which has provided nothing but joy in these trying times.

“Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring ‘Some Good News’ to so many more people,” Krasinksi said in a statement. “From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS.”

Krasinski will no longer serve as a host on the show under the new deal, but will maintain a reoccurring presence. Debuting from the A Quiet Place star’s own home back in March, Some Good News is exactly what it sounds like, a news broadcast devoted solely to stories that’ll brighten your day. Since the show premiered, it’s played home to a candid Office chat with Steve Carrell, a Hamilton reunion co-coordinated by Emily Blunt, a virtual prom for any high schoolers whose big day was effected by quarantine, and graduation speeches from Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jon Stewart, and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai. Krasinski co-created the series with Allyson Seeger, his partner at Sunday Night Productions.

For more on Some Good News, here is original Hamilton cast member Daveed Diggs on how exactly Krasinski pulled off that Hamilton reunion.