Something Borrowed is the heartfelt 2011 rom-com starring John Krasinski, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kate Hudson. Based on the book by bestselling author Emily Giffin, despite its disappointing box office opening and largely negative critical reception, it has steadily grown in popularity with audiences ever since its release. Many of its fans are still hoping for the long-awaited release of its second movie, which was initially promised within the film itself...

Who Does John Krasinski Play in ‘Something Borrowed’?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Something Borrowed centers on a complicated love story between Darcy (Hudson), Dex (Colin Egglesfield) and Rachel (Goodwin). During their time at law school, Dex and Rachel formed a close bond whilst harboring undeclared romantic feelings. Hopes of a romance were then dashed when Dex met Rachel's best friend, Darcy, who was far more assertive than Rachel in her interest, prompting the start of her and Dex's relationship. In the present day, the couple is engaged, but a drunken series of events at Rachel's 30th birthday lead to Rachel and Dex sleeping together, betraying Darcy as their best friend and fiancé, respectively. As the wedding nears, Rachel has to make a crucial decision.

Ethan, played by John Krasinski, is the true best friend of Rachel, to whom she airs all of her feelings and confessions. He is the grounded voice of reason, not approving of the dishonesty of the cheating pair, or of Darcy's historic mistreatment of Rachel, whom she takes for granted. Later in the film, in a vulnerable moment, Ethan reveals that he is in love with Rachel, but as a decent person, he does not expect anything in return. Both Krasinski's character and performance are the most likable and relatable aspects of the film, due to his dignified honesty when vocalizing the poor behavior of the other characters. Another standout performance is Hudson's. Whilst she plays a particularly unlikable character, taking advantage of others for her own gain, she does so with her eminently watchable signature energy and aplomb. The two give life to the film, despite, or perhaps due to, their characters' conflicting agendas.

How Did ‘Something Borrowed’ Tease Its Own Sequel?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite Something Borrowed's clear conclusion, which neatly disentangled the romantic crossovers, the film included a mid-credits scene featuring Darcy's recent arrival to London, where Ethan is already settled. When spotting him, she calls loudly to him in excitement, but he avoids her by making a swift exit, with the scene fading out to present the caption: "To Be Continued..." Clearly, the producers envisaged a second installment, likely with the view to adapt Emily Giffin's second book in the series, Something Blue. Furthermore, if the follow-up were to focus on Darcy and Ethan's story, it would be highly entertaining to witness these contrasting characters clashing — possibly romantically.

What Has Happened to 'Something Borrowed 2' ('Something Blue')?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Six years ago, Giffin posted an image of herself and John Krasinski to her Facebook account, confirming that the movie was still happening. Despite this promising update, another six years later there is still no news, even though some of the original cast have conveyed their interest in the meantime. Over a year ago, whilst chatting with Ginnifer Goodwin on his YouTube podcast channel, Colin Egglesfield expressed his enthusiasm when mentioning his continued talks with the author about the possibility of a Something Blue movie. Goodwin followed this up with the valid argument that due to the actors' increased age, Giffin would need to write another book. They both went on to discuss the reasons why the sequel movie hadn't come to fruition, including a "shift in viewing habits," and Something Borrowed's underperformance at the box office, whilst confirming their desire for the sequel to still be made.

Despite the apparent setbacks and hurdles, there still exists a mysterious IMDb page for Something Blue, so hopeful fans will have to watch this space. In the meantime, we can eagerly await Krasinski's last entry as Jack Ryan, to fulfill our need for new Krasinski material.