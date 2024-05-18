The Big Picture John Krasinski's pivot from comedy to directing heartfelt family dramas and sci-fi thrillers showcased his versatility and talent.

The Hollars demonstrated Krasinski's ability to capture emotional authenticity and tackle complex family dynamics.

The film's strong cast and narrative depth set the stage for Krasinski's future projects, showing his evolving directorial skills.

The transition of John Krasinski from one of the most likable characters on The Office to the filmmaker behind the A Quiet Place franchise is one of the most remarkable career pivots in recent Hollywood history. While many actors eventually become directors, Krasinski’s aptitude for lighthearted comedy made him more than a little bit unusual as the innovator behind one of the scariest science fiction thrillers of the last few years. The difference in genres was striking, but Krasinski had proven himself as a director before A Quiet Place with his heartfelt dramedy The Hollars.

Krasinski had made his directorial debut with the 2009 dramedy Brief Interviews With Hideous Men, but The Hollars was a far more ambitious project. The popularity of Zach Braff’s Garden State had inspired many stars to make independent comedies about rediscovering their roots, and Krasinski assembled a talented cast for his earnest film about parenthood, marriage, and illness. While it easily could have been nothing but an empty star vehicle, Krasinski captured an emotional authenticity in The Hollars that signified his maturation as a filmmaker.

What Is 'The Hollars' About?

In what felt like a very personal story on Krasinski’s part, The Hollars explores the transitional moments in a man’s life as he reassesses his priorities. Krasinski stars as John Hollar, a relatively successful graphic artist living in New York City who is expecting a child with his girlfriend Rebecca (Anna Kendrick). John doesn’t quite feel at home in the Big Apple, but he’s never taken it upon himself to return to the small town that he grew up in. Unfortunately, John learns that his mother Sally (Margo Martindale) has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and may only have a few months left to live. John is forced to return home to reunite with his quirky brother Ron (Sharlto Copley) and his neurotic father Don (Richard Jenkins) in hopes of spending some precious time as a family. Unfortunately, the return to his roots forces John to remember that he’s caught between two different homes, and that he doesn’t entirely belong in either.

The scenes detailing Sally’s diagnosis are quite gripping, as Krasinski has an eye for showing the mundanity of medical procedures; while Don jumps on every opportunity to see what he can do to help, Sally acknowledges that there is little anyone can do. Krasinski shows the challenges that come with being at the center of a dysfunctional family. It’s evident that John’s success as an artist means that his family views him as the most well-adjusted; this is made more glaring considering that Ron is in the midst of a nasty breakup with his ex-wife Stacey (Ashley Dyke), and constantly feuds with her new partner Dan (Josh Groban). The pressures put on John to have wisdom force him to mask his vulnerabilities. Krasinski successfully shows how precarious these responsibilities can be, successfully showing a more thoughtful depiction of masculinity.

The Hollars marked a step up for Krasinski as a visual storyteller, as he successfully captured a “slice of life” portrayal of small town communities that didn’t feel entirely superficial. The distinction between how he framed the early expositional scenes in New York and the sequence of John returning to his home are quite striking. Footage of John and Rebecca discussing their future over the phone connects the two locations visually, making the aesthetic differences more evident.

'The Hollars' Is Elevated by Its Strong Cast

While it indicated his interest in more serious projects as a director, Krasinski showed restraint in casting himself as the protagonist. When compared to the more eccentric supporting characters of The Hollars, John is a rather average, and potentially not very interesting character. Krasinski is able to capture John’s bravery and anxiety in a way that generates empathy, but gives the chance for his co-stars to do some of the emotional heavy lifting. It’s hard not to tear up when watching Martindale characterize Sally’s acceptance of her own fate. While the material grows borderline saccharine at points, Martindale is the type of consummate professional who can elevate the material.

Comparisons can be drawn between The Hollars and other family dramas, but Krasinski manages to incorporate a love triangle that actually works. John’s return home sparks an uncomfortable reunion with his ex-fiancee Gwen (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who is now married to his mother’s nurse Jason (Charlie Day). Instead of leaning into the scandalous aspects of John’s romantic struggles, The Hollars shows how hard it can be to escape one’s youthful passions; John realizes that Gwen fell in love with him when he was at a completely different period in his life. The strong performance by Winstead helps give Gwen compelling characteristics that give her a sense of individuality beyond her dynamic with John.

'The Hollars' Was a Transitional Film for John Krasinski

While it doesn’t feature any supernatural thriller elements, The Hollars indicated that Krasinski had a talent for showing earnest stories centered around families. Ironically, both The Hollars and A Quiet Place explore the anxieties that parents go through when bringing a child into the world. Both films show the importance of bridging bonds between generations, even if there are emotional divisions. Despite their stark differences in tone, both A Quiet Place and The Hollars show that death can come at any moment, so it’s important to value the time that is granted.

Krasinski continues to surprise with his directorial choices, as his next film IF, currently playing in theaters, is a family film with more overt comedic elements. It’s exciting to see that in addition to prioritizing original projects, Krasinski is able to make broadly accessible films that don’t talk down to the audiences. The Hollars signified that the inherent charisma he had as an actor was reflective of the precision he took with every aspect of the filmmaking process.

