John Krasinski Explains Why He “Would Love” to Return for an ‘Office’ Reunion

If you think John Krasinski would be the tough get to return for a The Office reunion, you’re wrong. The actor, writer, and director says he’d be eager to reprise his role as Jim Halpert in a heartbeat. Krasinski made waves with the now-iconic role on the NBC sitcom for nine seasons, but he’s since moved on to great success on the big and small screen. His role in Michael Bay’s 13 Hours finally convinced audiences he could be seen as a different kind of leading man, and he’s now the face of Amazon’s insanely popular Jack Ryan series, which is in preparation work for its third season.

But Krasinski is also now a very in-demand filmmaker. He’s directed features before, but his 2018 horror film A Quiet Place was his first true blockbuster. He’s back at the helm for the sequel A Quiet Place Part II, and while that and his family are keeping him plenty busy, he told Esquire in a recent interview that he has no hesitations about reprising his role as Jim Halpert:

“The Office was absolutely everything to me. I mean it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had,” he tells me. “In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

Most of the show’s cast members have been similarly positive about the prospect of a reunion, but Steve Carell has been staunchly against bringing back Michael Scott—and for good reason. Carell said in 2018 that he fears a reunion couldn’t live up to expectations:

“I just can’t see it being the same thing, and I think most folks would want it to be the same thing, but it wouldn’t be. Ultimately, I think it’s maybe best to leave well enough alone and just let it exist as what it was. You’d literally have to have all of the same writers, the same producers, the same directors, and the same actors, and even with all of those components, it just wouldn’t be the same. So, no. But, I love the show. It was the most exciting time, and all of those people are my friends. We all love it. It was a special thing. It was a special thing before people thought it was a special thing. It was special to us, before other people started feeling that way. But, no.”

Carell has, however, reunited with The Office showrunner Greg Daniels for the upcoming Netflix comedy series Space Force, which is nearly done filming. Whether working with Daniels again has changed his mind or not, a reunion is possible without Michael Scott.

The Office co-stars and real life BFFs Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are revisiting the series episode-by-episode in the podcast Office Ladies, so perhaps between that, Krasinski’s insane fame, and the continued popularity of the show on Netflix, some sort of reunion special could happen sooner or later. You know NBCUniversal wants one to put on their upcoming streaming service Peacock.

Here’s hoping. For now, look back on the series with our ranking of the show’s top 50 episodes.