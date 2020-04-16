John Krasinski Is DJing a Virtual Prom, Officially Making Prom More Awkward

It sucks to be stuck indoors any time of year, but as we near the end of spring high schoolers who were looking forward to attending their first (or last) prom are probably feeling especially bummed. But don’t worry, cooped-up teens – Amazon’s Jack Ryan has your back. John Krasinski announced via Instagram that he is organizing a virtual prom this Friday at 8pm EST on YouTube. Krasinski will serve as host and DJ, spinning some tasty jams for everyone to awkwardly dance along to while keeping an unnatural distance from each other. So basically just like an actual prom. The actor/director shared the details along with a picture of himself from his own prom, which was a shocking reminder that he used to be a skinny geek before he got swole and started fighting blind monsters and working for the CIA.

Krasinski, who has been producing a weekly feel-good show called Some Good News while we’re all socially isolating, shared the link to the SGN Prom in his Instagram bio, which takes you to a waiting room on YouTube where you can chat with other prom guests and set a reminder for when the live stream begins. Lest you think The Office star’s skills on the 1s and 2s are lacking, he posted a follow-up video of him in a full tuxedo practicing for the big night.

Krasinski mentions “some friends” will show up to help him host (presumably one of whom will be his wife and A Quiet Place costar Emily Blunt), so it’ll be fun to see who he manages to rope into his delightfully nerdy digital prom. You can follow this link to the SGN Prom YouTube page, which kicks off tomorrow night at 8pm EST / 5pm PST.