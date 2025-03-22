The gears are in motion for a fifth John Wick movie, despite the character's seeming demise at the end of the fourth film. However, whether Keanu Reeves returns or not, there's one character you probably won't see in a future John Wick film. In an interview with Collider's Aidan Kelley for his new critically acclaimed movie Bob Trevino Likes It, legendary star John Leguizamo stated that his character, auto mechanic Aurelio, likely won't be back for another round.

Says Leguizamo, of the possibility of a return to the blockbuster action franchise:

Yeah…Well… I mean, I was cut out of 2, so I was not the happiest camper. I had a whole backstory and everything, but I don't want to get into all that.

On the suggestion that he could return Wick's car after being absent from the franchise since the second film, Leguizamo was very clear:

I wouldn't hold my breath on that one.

With or without Leguizamo, a fifth John Wick film and several spin-offs are in development. Ballerina, a spin-off of the series starring Ana de Armas, is scheduled to be released on June 6, 2025.

Who Is Aurelio in the 'John Wick' Series?

Aurelio first appears in 2014's John Wick, as the owner of an illegal chop shop; he's a longtime member of the same criminal underworld in which Wick plied his trade before retiring. When mobster Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen) brings him a vintage Ford Mustang he stole from Wick after killing his dog, Aurelio refuses to work for him and punches him, then informs Iosef's father, crimelord Viggo (Michael Nyqvist), of his son's actions. The character ultimately provides one of the first inklings of the labyrinthine criminal economy the series later extensively delves into. He reappears in the sequel, in which Wick retrieves his car from Viggo's henchmen, nearly destroying it in the process; he turns it over to Aurelio, who promises that it'll be ready by "Christmas 2030." Wick spent the rest of the franchise on the run, and never did pick up that car, as far we as know. However, Aurelio did make a small appearance as a child, played by Felipe Gabriel Mariano, in the prequel TV series, The Continental.

Leguizamo may not be returning to the world of John Wick, but he has a movie coming to theaters this month. In Bob Trevino Likes It, he plays the titular Bob Trevino, a married, childless man who connects with a young woman (Barbie Ferreira) who's looking for her estranged father, an unrelated Bob Trevino. Collider's Aidan Kelley had abundant praise for Leguizamo's performance in his glowing review of the film, saying he "delivers a rock-solid and more subtle dramatic performance, especially in the sequences where the tragedies of his past become front and center."

Bob Trevino Likes It opens in theaters on March 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.