Six-time Emmy winner and two-time Oscar nominee John Lithgow is set to join Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, it was announced Tuesday by Apple.

Jesse Plemons stars in the film alongside Lily Gladstone, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Louis Cancelmi, William Belleu, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy and Scott Shepherd. Lithgow will play Prosecutor Leaward and in Killers of the Flower Moon, there are many crimes to prosecute.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, Killers of the Flower Moon depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film is based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name.

Scorsese is directing from a script he co-wrote with Eric Roth and he's also producing alongside Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas as well as DiCaprio's company Appian Way.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Killers of the Flower Moon': First Image Finds Leonardo DiCaprio Dining With Lily Gladstone

Apple boasts a promising upcoming feature slate that includes Will Smith's historical thriller Emancipation and the genre-bending movie Swan Song starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris. Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal is attached to star in Apple's thriller Snow Blind, which concerns the Witness Protection Program. I'd also recommend CODA, which debuts on the streaming service later this week.

Imperative's credits include Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World and Clint Eastwood's The Mule as well as Ruben Ostlund's The Square. The company just recently wrapped Ostlund’s follow-up, Triangle of Sadness, and it's also producing Apple’s limited series In With the Devil starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser.

Lithgow won three Emmys for his turn on the long-running sitcom 3rd Rock From the Sun, in addition to three more Emmys for his work on Dexter, The Crown, and the original Amazing Stories. He also picked up a pair of Oscar nominations for his supporting turns in Terms of Endearment and The World According to Garp. Lithgow recently played Roger Ailes in Bombshell and he's currently up for an Emmy for his work alongside Matthew Rhys in HBO's Perry Mason. Up next for Lithgow is the FX series The Old Man, which is currently on hiatus while star Jeff Bridges undergoes treatment for cancer. I can't wait to watch that show once Bridges feels up to finishing that shoot, and I wish him continued progress on his recovery.

Lithgow previously worked with De Niro on the ensemble rom-com New Year's Eve, and he recently confirmed his appearance as the Trinity Killer in Showtime's upcoming Dexter revival, which is my single-most anticipated series of the year. No pressure though, right?

KEEP READING: John Lithgow Joins ‘Dexter’ Revival, Reprising Role as Trinity Killer

Share Share Tweet Email

'Inglourious Basterds' Will Say Buongiorno With a 4K, Blu-ray, and Digital Release That's a bingo!

Read Next