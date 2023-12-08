An endearing star of film, television, and theater, John Lithgow has been doing great work for several decades. Lithgow is renowned for the incredible range of projects that he stars in. He's a chameleon-like actor who can work within many genres, from lighthearted comedies to absurd sitcoms to intense crime dramas; you name it, he's done it.

Lithgow has made a name on television, winning Emmys for his work in projects like 3rd Rock From The Sun, The Crown, and Dexter. However, Lithgow's work on the big screen is just as strong, earning him two back-to-back Oscar nominations in the Best Supporting Actor category in 1983 and 1984. The best John Lithgow movies make excellent use of his versatility and charm, with a few ranking among the most celebrated films of their time.

10 'Cliffhanger' (1993)

Director: Renny Harlin

Lithgow can always be trusted to play a great villain. One of his most famous evil turns came in Renny Harlin's beloved action-thriller Cliffhanger, in which he co-starred as the psychopathic ex-military man Eric Qualen. Quenlen comes into conflict with Sylvester Stallone's Gabe Walker during a heist in the Rocky Mountains. Lithgow brings a sense of genuine menace to the role of Qualen that makes Stallone's character more sympathetic. Despite Cliffhanger's goofy premise, there's a sense of realism to the death-defying stunt sequences.

Cliffhanger is one of Stallone's more ridiculous movies, but the film is enjoyable because everyone involved seems to be taking the material completely seriously. While the premise is basically "Die Hard on a mountain," the film does its best to keep the stakes feeling real. No one can say Cliffhanger is a great movie, but it excels as an over-the-top piece of action camp, a so-bad-it's-good classic with one of Lithgow's most entertaining performances.

9 'A Civil Action' (1998)

Director: Steve Zaillian

It's a shame that Hollywood doesn't make great courtroom dramas anymore; A Civil Action was one of the last. John Travolta gives one of his best performances as Jan Schlichtmann, a hotshot lawyer who decides to sue a chemical plant for polluting the environment, resulting in the deaths of many children. Lithgow turns his character, Judge Walter J. Skinner, into a truly nasty piece of work. It seems as if Skinner is so focused on following the mandates of the law that he does not have any empathy for those who lost their children.

A Civil Action hits all the right beats necessary for a great courtroom drama. Jan's investigation is fascinating, and director Steven Zallian does a great job of combining legal minutia with emotional consequences. A Civil Action features a somewhat minor performance from Lithgow, preventing it from placing any higher in a ranking of his best movies, but his work is still noteworthy enough to stand out.

Director: Peter Hyams

2010: The Year We Make Contact was a surprisingly good sequel to Stanley Kubrick's 1968 science fiction masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey, which is often hailed as one of the greatest films ever made. 2010 introduces a new group of astronauts searching for the missing Discovery ship, including Walter Curnow (Lithgow), Dr. Chandra (Bob Balaban), and Heywood Floyd (Roy Scheider).

Lithgow fleshes out Curnow's backstory and shows why the mission is so important to him. As the original designer of the Discovery ship, Curnow is both fascinated and disturbed that the original vessel seemed to disappear under mysterious circumstances. 2010: The Year We Made Contact is very different from 2001, but that's not necessarily a bad thing; if 2001 took a more critical approach to artificial intelligence, 2010 celebrates the triumph of the human spirit. The film turns an arthouse franchise into an adventure series with endearing characters, and Lithgow successfully generates empathy for Curnow's perspective.

7 'Kinsey' (2004)

Director: Bill Condon

Kinsey explores the life of sexologist Professor Alfred Kinsey (Liam Neeson), whose groundbreaking research into human sexuality was highly influential on the future of sexual research. Kinsey's research receives backlash from his family and the scientific community, as sexual research was a virtually unexplored field of study. Lithgow gives a strong supporting performance as Kinsey's strict father, who considers his son's research to not be a "real silence."

A compelling drama about sex and relationships, Kinsey shows how difficult it was for the titular character to earn respect for his practice. It also showcases the classic argument of tradition versus modernity, as Lithgow captures the haughty arrogance of an older man who refuses to accept the facts of human sexuality. Kinsey is a somewhat underrated adult drama, but it remains an insightful look at sexuality and human nature.

6 ‘Interstellar’ (2014)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Lithgow is the emotional center of Christopher Nolan's ambitious science fiction epic Interstellar. The film ventures into the furthest reaches of space as the astronaut Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) looks at different planets that could provide a new future for humanity. However, Cooper's journey is only as emotional as it is, thanks to the early scenes on Earth between him and his family, especially his daughter Murph (Mackenzie Foy) and his father-in-law, Donald (Lithgow).

Although Interstellar operates on a grand scale with elaborate and mind-bending set pieces, the scenes on Earth are critical to grounding the story in emotion. The moments between Lithgow and McConaughey at the beginning are essential to show the film's true purpose: humanity is worth saving. Lithgow's sweet, sensitive performance adds depth to Cooper's emotional journey, standing out as one of the most powerful and warmest elements in any Christopher Nolan film.

5 'All That Jazz' (1979)

Director: Bob Fosse

The 1979 drama All That Jazz served as a semi-autobiographical film for director Bob Fosse. It tells the story of the maverick musical director Joe Gideon (Roy Scheider), who combats his demons as he enters the twilight of his career - much like Fosse's real life. Gideon feels particularly empathetic due to his rivalry with his haughty rival director, Lithgow's Lucas Sergeant.

All That Jazz is a brilliant study of how artistry can breed obsession and how focusing on perfection is an inherently destructive goal. Although there are elements of the film that are intended to be fantasized, Lithgow gives a performance that feels representative of the real way that the music industry works. It's impressive that someone as generally charismatic as Lithgow can play such unlikeable characters, and Lucas is among his finest creations.

4 'Love Is Strange' (2014)

Director: Ira Sachs

Love Is Strange is one of the most heartbreaking and underrated romantic dramas of the 2010s. The film follows the difficult relationship between the aging artist George Garea (Alfred Molina) and the educator Ben Hull (Lithgow), who have been partners for almost their entire lives. After George is fired from his job after his homosexuality is made public, the two lifelong partners are forced to spend time apart for the first time in decades.

Lithgow and Molina are so charming together during the opening scenes that their separation feels particularly heartbreaking. Thus, Love Is Strange succeeds as a delicate and insightful exploration of loyalty and love in the face of adversity. Lithgow and Molina have effortless chemistry, and the script gives them enough material to bring out the best in them. Not enough romantic films show how aging characters evolve in their relationships, making Love Is Strange stand out as one of the best LGBTQ dramas in recent years.

Release Date February 7, 2014 Cast John Lithgow , Alfred Molina , Tatyana Zbirovskaya , Olya Zueva , Jason Stuart , Darren E. Burrows Rating R Runtime 94

3 'Blow Out' (1981)

Director: Brian De Palma

The 1981 crime drama Blow Out features another frightening, intimidating, villainous performance from Lithgow. Brian De Palma's political thriller follows the film sound artist Jack Terry (John Travolta), who discovers evidence of a politically motivated murder as he records audio for a low-budget horror thriller. Terry's investigation into the crime scene witness Sally Bedina (Nancy Allen) puts the assassin Burke (Lithgow) hot on his trail. Blow Out is best known for its iconic closing sequence, which features Terry desperately trying to save Sally's life as Burke pursues him with vigilance.

One of De Palma's most intense movies, Blow Out combines topical issues with sleazier crime movie elements. Burke is the type of relentless villain that feels plucked out of a classic crime thriller. Lithgow's brooding, near-silent performance makes Terry's investigation into the political scandal even more intense, elevating Blow Out past other similar efforts and into a league of its own.

2 'Terms of Endearment' (1983)

Director: James L. Brooks

Lithgow deserves credit for perfectly working with ensemble casts where he doesn't necessarily play the lead. Although his performance is understated, he is essential to the emotional impact of the 1983 classic Terms of Endearment. Lithgow plays the charming banker Sam Burns, who is taken out of his comfort zone when he has an affair with Emma (Debra Winger). The film doesn't treat their secret relationship as scandalous; both characters feel neglected by their partners and must seek love in unexpected places.

Lithgow's work earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, while Terms of Endearment won the Academy Award for Best Picture. An essential 80s drama, Terms of Endearment is an emotional yet rewarding film that ranks among the best in director James L. Brooks' career. Although it sometimes veers close to melodrama, Terms of Endearment is honest, powerful, and wonderfully acted, rightfully earning its place as one of cinema's greatest tearjerkers.

1 'The World According To Garp' (1982)

Director: George Roy Hill

The World According To Garp has Robin Williams' best performance, but it's Lithgow who steals the film. Williams stars as the acclaimed writer T.S. Garp, whose life is dedicated to the lessons of his domineering mother, Jenny Fields (Glenn Close). Fields is a hardworking feminist who introduces her son to a variety of influential mentors. Among them is the woman Roberta Muldoon (Lithgow), who serves as a comforting presence in Garp's life when Jenny passes away.

The film earned Lithgow his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The World According To Garp is a great character study that shows how a greater writer evolves in their craft. Although Lithgow and Williams are both actors who excelled in comedy, they succeed in grounding their characters in reality. The World According to Garp includes what is arguably Lithgow's most compelling on-screen performance, amounting to a successful combination of comedy and drama that remains celebrated today.

