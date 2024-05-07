The Big Picture Olivia Colman and John Lithgow star in LGBT+ drama Jimpa, which will explore familial relationships and self-discovery.

The cast includes Aud Mason-Hyde, Daniel Henshall, Cody Fern, and Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

Lithgow continues his diverse career with upcoming projects like Conclave and Spellbound, while Colman shines in Wicked Little Letters.

Olivia Colman and a bearded, tattooed John Lithgow have a tender reunion in the first look at Jimpa. The LGBT+ drama is currently filming in Amsterdam. Deadline has the first image from the film, featuring stars Lithgow and Colman, and reports that the film will be shopped at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

The film centers around Hanna (Colman) and her trans non-binary teenager Frances (Aud Mason-Hyde, making their film debut), who go to visit Frances' gay grandfather, Jimpa (Lithgow), in Amsterdam. When Frances decided that they want to spend a year abroad with Jimpa, Hanna has to come to terms with the past. Jinpa will also star Daniel Henshall (The Babadook), Kate Box (Deadloch), Eamon Farren (The Witcher), Cody Fern (American Horror Story), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (Young Woman and the Sea), Deborah Kennedy (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart), Hans Kesting (Vincent & Theo), Zoë Love Smith (Bestseller Boy), Romana Vrede (I Don’t Wanna Dance), Jean Janssens (Campus 12), and Frank Sanders (The Rozettes). The film is helmed by Australian director Sophie Hyde, who is also the mother of star Mason-Hyde; her 2022 sex dramedy Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, was nominated for four BAFTA awards. She is next set to film An Ideal Wife, which will star Emilia Clarke as Oscar Wilde's wife Constance Lloyd.

Where Can We See John Lithgow and Olivia Colman Next?

After appearing in last year's acclaimed Martin Scorsese historical drama Killers of the Flower Moon and the anthology crime thriller Sharper, Lithgow has another busy year ahead of him. He can currently be seen in the faith-based biographical drama Cabrini, and will star in Edward Berger's Vatican City-set thriller Conclave later this year. He will also lend his voice to the Netflix animated film Spellbound. He is also slated to return alongside Jeff Bridges in the second season of FX's spy drama The Old Man. Coming off a year in which she reprised her role as Queen Elizabeth II in the final season of The Crown, guested on The Bear, and starred in the hit holiday musical Wonka, Colman can currently be seen in the British comedy Wicked Little Letters, and will star in the hotly-anticipated third Paddington movie, Paddington in Peru. She is also slated to star alongside Dev Patel in the twisted romance Wicker.

This won't be Lithgow's first major LGBT role. In 2014, he starred with Alfred Molina in Love is Strange as a longtime gay couple who, upon getting married, find themselves having to seek alternate living arrangements. Collider's Matt Goldberg did not care for the film, but praised Lithgow and Molina's performances, finding their chemistry to be the highlight of the movie.

Jimpa is currently filming in Amsterdam; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.