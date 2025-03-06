When you think of the iconic, word-twisting voice behind Jedi Master Yoda, the first name that probably comes to mind is Frank Oz, and rightfully so. Oz first voiced the character in The Empire Strikes Back, the 1980 Star Wars classic that earned over $550 million at the worldwide box office, and he recently lent his voice to the character in The Rise of Skywalker, the controversial final installment in the Skywalker Saga. However, there have been others to voice the small green Force-user, including Tom Kane, Piotr Michael, and even John Lithgow. Lithgow recently caught up with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for the film The Rule of Jenny Pen, and he spoke about not only remembering every detail about playing Yoda but also the hilarious way in which he first landed the role:

"I was acting in a play on Broadway directed by John Madden, who very soon became a major film director, who directed, among other people, Geoffrey Rush in Shakespeare in Love. He was directing me in Beyond Therapy on Broadway, but in those days, he was a very successful radio director, and they'd hired him to do The Empire Strikes Back radio production. He had Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels and Mark Hamill, but Frank Oz had chosen not to play Yoda because he was very doctrinaire about only using his voice when he used a puppet—not unlike Dave Crealy, I might add. So John was pissing and moaning over lunch one day during a rehearsal break that he couldn't find a Yoda, and I said, [Yoda imitation] 'Oh, impatient is he?' And I got the role like that! I'd been watching Sesame Street with my kids for years, with Grover, Frank Oz, running up to the camera, [Grover imitation] 'Now, I am getting closer. Now I am getting further.' That's how I got the role of Yoda in the radio production, and I couldn't thank you more for bringing that up."

