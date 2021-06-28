Showtime’s Dexter revival keeps getting more interesting, as John Lithgow is now confirmed to come back as the “Trinity Killer," the main villain of Dexter Season 4. It’s still hard to tell how exactly Lithgow will be back for the revival, however, as Deadline reports, Lithgow is expected to shoot for only about a day on the L.A. set.

The “Trinity Killer” is long known by fans as the definitive nemesis for Michael C. Hall's Dexter. Lithgow’s character was introduced in Season 4 as an older serial killer that lived his whole life without ever getting caught after developing a killing method that left no evidence. Dexter saw the “Trinity Killer” both as a successful example and a dangerous adversary. The two developed a destructive friend-foe relationship, and as the revival plans to give a definitive end to Dexter’s story, it’s fascinating to know the final season will revisit this iconic character.

Set eight years after the original show ended, the revival will bring Dexter back for one last hunt, as our favorite serial killer gets involved with a new villain played by Clancy Brown. We know that the story will start where we last saw Dexter, in the middle of the woods, where the character is hiding as a lumberjack. The revival won’t stay in the woods, though, as the show also promises to take Dexter to a gloomy New York City.

Dexter’s revival cast includes Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Oscar Wahlberg (NOS4A2), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and Michael Cyril Creighton. The new season will have a darker tone, and the return of the Trinity Killer is a clear indication Dexter will have to face his worst demons before saying goodbye forever. Clyde Phillips, the showrunner for the first four seasons of Dexter, is back to oversee the story, while Phillips, Hall, and director Marcos Siega produce the show.

The Dexter revival will come to Showtime this fall, but we are still darkly dreaming about Dexter’s return to the TV.

