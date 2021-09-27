John Logan's directorial debut for Blumhouse has added Carrie Preston to its cast. In an exclusive from Deadline, the film, which is described as an "LGBTQIA+ empowerment movie set at a gay conversion camp," is a first for Logan, who has been known for his work with Penny Dreadful.

Preston joins Theo Germaine and Kevin Bacon in the cast, the latter of whom is also serving as executive producer along with Scott Turner Schofield. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are also producing the film for Blumhouse, which Logan will write in addition to directing.

Preston has made a name for herself throughout her long career on television and in film. Recently, she reprised her Emmy-winning role of Elsbeth Tascion on The Good Fight, a spinoff of the show where she originated the part, The Good Wife. In addition to starring on the HBO vampire series True Blood, she also played Grace on Person of Interest, serving as the love interest to her real-life husband, Michael Emerson.

RELATED: ‘To the Bone’ Trailer: Lily Collins Leads Anorexia-Centric Netflix Original Film

This isn't the first foray for Preston into the horror genre, either. She starred in the horror-comedy thriller 30 Miles From Nowhere on Amazon Prime as well as the controversial Netflix film To the Bone from Marti Noxon starring Keanu Reeves and Lily Collins.

Logan is also no stranger to acclaim, either, having achieved success as a screenwriter for films such as Ridley Scott's Gladiator, Tim Burton's big-screen adaptation of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Martin Scorsese's films The Aviator and Hugo, as well as two Bond movies, Skyfall and Spectre. He was also the creator, executive producer, and writer for the TV series Penny Dreadful as well as the more recent spinoff Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

The untitled LGBTQIA+ horror movie formerly went by the name Whistler Camp and is still currently in development, though no production or filming dates have been set. Stay tuned to Collider for more about this project, including additional casting and a planned release date.

KEEP READING: New 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' Trailer Stars Natalie Dormer as the Literal Devil

Share Share Tweet Email

First Trailer for 'Licorice Pizza' Reveals Paul Thomas Anderson's Latest Film, Starring Alana Haim The film stars Philip Seymour Hoffman's son.

Read Next