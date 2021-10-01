Blumhouse has announced today that writer John Logan's currently untitled directorial debut will officially release on the Peacock streaming service. The movie, which is described as an LGBTQIA+ empowerment movie set at a gay conversion camp, also announced the casting of several more actors, including Quei Tann (Jelly, Dear White People), Austin Crute (Honk For Jesus, Atlanta), Anna Lore (Doom Patrol), Monique Kim (What/If), Cooper Koch (Swallowed), and Darwin del Fabro.

They'll join the previously-announced actors Theo Germaine, Kevin Bacon, and Carrie Preston — as well as Anna Chlumsky, who was confirmed as joining the project earlier this week. No further casting information has been revealed, including which characters the cast will be playing, but it seems fair to guess that a lot of these new additions will be playing some of the unfortunate campers in the film's setting. Logan will serve as the film's screenwriter in addition to directing. Blumhouse founder Jason Blum will produce with Michael Aguilar.

Logan's previous works include being the screenwriter for Ridley Scott's Gladiator, which earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. He went on to be screenwriter and producer on Tim Burton's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy in 2007. He was also the writer for Martin Scorsese's films The Aviator and Hugo, as well as two Bond movies, Skyfall and Spectre. On the small screen, he's known for being the creator, executive producer, and writer for Showtime's Penny Dreadful as well as its spinoff, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

No official title or streaming release date has been confirmed for the upcoming movie.

