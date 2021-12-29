John Madden, Hall of Famer and former coach of the Oakland Raiders, has died at the age of 85. In a statement from the NFL (which was shared via Twitter by ESPN's Adam Schefter), it was revealed that Madden passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning. Born in Austin, Minnesota, on April 10, 1936, the man whose career as a rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles ended before it began due to a knee injury went on to become head coach for the Raiders as well as a sportscaster, but he is also known to fans as the face and name of the Madden NFL video game franchise.

With his roles in movies like Little Giants, 2000's The Replacements, and more, Madden became a pop culture figure outside of the world of sports that left many enjoying his work even if they were not the biggest fans of football. And his 2006 induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is one that was completely warranted, his legacy cemented with his iconic victory at Super Bowl XI when he coached the Raiders to a win over the Minnesota Vikings in 1977 — but he also never had a losing season in his professional head coaching career for the Raiders, and remains the coach with the most wins in the history of the team. After retiring from coaching in 1979, he became a sportscaster, commentating on football games across several networks including CBS, FOX, ABC, and NBC.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a provided statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

Details about his memorial service will be announced through the NFL when it is available. Madden is survived by his wife, Virginia Fields, whom he married in 1959, his two sons, Joseph and Michael, and several grandchildren. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and loved ones in their time of loss.

