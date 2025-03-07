There's something about Tom Ripley that we still find irresistible—the original charismatic career criminal paved the way for the likes of Hannibal Lecter and Dexter Morgan. Tom Ripley leaped from the pages of Patricia Highsmith's novels to the silver screen a number of times. Many of those versions went on to become world-renowned pieces of cinema, be it the tragically sensual The Talented Mr. Ripley or the eerily creepy The American Friend, spinning Tom into wildly different directions. One version that didn't get much initial love when first released was the little-seen Ripley's Game, which saw John Malkovich play Ripley in a performance that Roger Ebert claimed was the most definitive portrayal of the character that we've seen.

What Is 'Ripley's Game' About?

Image via New Line Cinemas

Tom Ripley (Malkovich) is enjoying a semi-retirement from the criminal life in Italy when his past rudely comes back into his life. Having previously absconded with a lucrative payout from an art forgery scheme, Ripley is accosted by his two-faced accomplice to the forgery, Reeves (Ray Winstone), who needs him to take out some mobster affiliations who are after him. Normally, this is something Ripley would easily do, but he's feeling extra petty, so he has a plan. He decides to get an annoying neighbor named Trevanny (Dougray Scott) to do it, knowing that he'll accept a huge check because he's terminally ill and needs to take care of his family after he dies. It should be a simple enough series of assassinations, especially since Trevanny is reluctantly willing, yet even a criminal mastermind like Tom Ripley can't predict how the dominoes will fall in this tastefully serpentine thriller.

John Malkovich Hones in on Ripley’s Discontent and Indignation

One thing that sets this version of Ripley apart from all other cinematic versions (including Andrew Scott's miniseries) is that Malkovich's Ripley is settled down and content with his life, relatively free of ambition. He's happily married to a musician named Luisa (Chiara Caselli), he's fully divorced himself from any criminal ventures, and he likes living high off the hog in relative anonymity. Ripley tends to be a constant hustler, a shark who will die if he stops swimming, but putting Ripley in a down phase of his life plays to Malkovich's strengths.

Malkovich has a particular unctuousness in his diction, an implication in how he spaces his words that he's at best, annoyed and at worst, utterly disgusted by the people he has to deal with. Sometimes that can be used to comedic effect, and he finds a bitterly humorous tone in his Ripley, where he has no issue falling back into his ugliest amorality but can't hide his disdain for being pulled away from his leisurely life. Ripley is still far from empathetic, considering he's the prototypical fascinating sociopath, but Malkovich finds an interesting humanizing element in his quickness to irritation and his curiosity with his own emotional distance from all other humans. It's specifically this part of his performance that Roger Ebert argued was what stood out the most and made him stand head and shoulders above all other Ripleys.

Roger Ebert Proclaimed John Malkovich as the Best Tom Ripley