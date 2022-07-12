Showtime’s latest sports documentary McEnroe, based on the life and career of the controversial tennis star John McEnroe has set a release date, Variety reported. The documentary will showcase unseen footage and will elaborate on the player's journey right from his early days in Douglaston to his Wimbledon semifinals run as an 18-year-old, to McEnroe winning the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships.
The feature made its global debut earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival and the U.K. premiere at Sheffield Doc/Fest in June. Director Barney Douglas said in a previous statement, “Everyone has an opinion on John McEnroe. In making this film I was interested in creating something intimate and unexpected.” Further adding,
I had to get in his head and find out how he thinks. To reach as many people as possible, this film needed to tap into the universal themes of connection, purpose, and love. What develops feels deeply confessional at times, as if John is interrogating himself.
The film is produced by Victoria Barrell for Sylver Entertainment, along with Paddy Kelly. Speaking about the project, Barrell said, “Our ambition at Sylver Entertainment is to allow audiences the opportunity to get to know the human behind the hero, and tell the stories of incredible people who break the mould. I knew by bringing Barney onboard, and with him a fantastic team, that we could really accomplish this. We have an outstanding film that captures the highs and lows of being the best. This is an insightful, honest and intimate portrait on one of sports true greats.”
Along with McEnroe, the documentary will feature interviews with his family and Björn Borg, Billie Jean King, Peter Fleming, Chrissie Hynde, and Keith Richards among others.
McEnroe will make the U.K. and Ireland debut on July 15. In North America, the film will be available on September 2 for streaming and on-demand, before making its on-air debut on September 4. Meanwhile, read the synopsis below
McEnroe is an intimate portrait of one of the most explosive and compelling sporting icons of all time. John was an era-defining talent, Number One in the world in four consecutive years, but also a man prone to self-destruction. It’s this internal conflict that drove John to the very top, and very nearly broke him too. McEnroe features completely unseen film archive from some of the biggest matches in tennis history – including the US Open and Wimbledon - as well as home video footage from John himself. Contributions from John’s children and his wife Patty Smyth provide a level of intimacy that takes the film beyond a mere sports biopic and into the realms of something deeply personal and confessional. Featuring icons such as Billie Jean King, Bjorn Borg and Keith Richards, the film brings to life a golden age of tennis and the 80’s excess of John’s hometown: New York City.