Showtime’s latest sports documentary McEnroe, based on the life and career of the controversial tennis star John McEnroe has set a release date, Variety reported. The documentary will showcase unseen footage and will elaborate on the player's journey right from his early days in Douglaston to his Wimbledon semifinals run as an 18-year-old, to McEnroe winning the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships.

The feature made its global debut earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival and the U.K. premiere at Sheffield Doc/Fest in June. Director Barney Douglas said in a previous statement, “Everyone has an opinion on John McEnroe. In making this film I was interested in creating something intimate and unexpected.” Further adding,

I had to get in his head and find out how he thinks. To reach as many people as possible, this film needed to tap into the universal themes of connection, purpose, and love. What develops feels deeply confessional at times, as if John is interrogating himself.

The film is produced by Victoria Barrell for Sylver Entertainment, along with Paddy Kelly. Speaking about the project, Barrell said, “Our ambition at Sylver Entertainment is to allow audiences the opportunity to get to know the human behind the hero, and tell the stories of incredible people who break the mould. I knew by bringing Barney onboard, and with him a fantastic team, that we could really accomplish this. We have an outstanding film that captures the highs and lows of being the best. This is an insightful, honest and intimate portrait on one of sports true greats.”

Along with McEnroe, the documentary will feature interviews with his family and Björn Borg, Billie Jean King, Peter Fleming, Chrissie Hynde, and Keith Richards among others.

McEnroe will make the U.K. and Ireland debut on July 15. In North America, the film will be available on September 2 for streaming and on-demand, before making its on-air debut on September 4. Meanwhile, read the synopsis below