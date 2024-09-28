When John McTiernan does something, he does it big. The action movie visionary has created some of the most iconic and memorable films of the last 40 years. Classics like Predator and Die Hard are genre-defining masterpieces that have influenced nearly every action and thriller film that has come after them. McTiernan has several films which rank among the best action movies of all time and many others wouldn't exist without his imprint on the genre. Unfortunately, McTiernan also has several works that are memorable for...less favorable reasons. In addition to his many classics, the director has contributed to several of the largest bombs in Hollywood history.

His career ultimately ground to a halt when he became entangled in Hollywood's infamous Anthony Pellicano wiretapping scandal, though the decline in quality of his films had him on that trajectory anyway. Despite these lows, the highs were undeniably all-time high. The following is a ranking of John McTiernan's movies based on their technical merits, significance to the industry, and overall standing in modern cinema. Every film in his career will be assessed, from the truly baffling ones to his greatest triumphs, many of which once cemented him as one of Hollywood's go-to guys for action.

11 'Rollerball' (2002)

Starring Chris Klein, Kean Reno, and LL Cool J

A bad movie is typically defined by its box office returns or its critical reviews. Rollerball upped the ante by also landing its director in prison. A remake of a 1975 sci-fi revolving around a deadly variant of the sport of roller derby, the 2002 film was misguided and ill-planned from the outset and only became more of a mess when put into production. McTiernan fought with the film's other producers for creative control and ultimately wound up hiring disgraced private investigator Anthony Pellicano to wiretap them, landing him prison time in 2013 when it came to light that he had lied to the F.B.I. about these events.

If all that wasn't enough, Rollerball isn't just terrible as an event; it is terrible as a movie. The half-baked social commentary, silly fictional sport, and some of the worst action ever featured in a big-budget film combine to make it one of the worst sci-fi films of all time. Sadly, Jean Reno, Rebeca Romjn, LL Cool J, and Chris Klein all deliver what may be the worst performances of their careers. The cast is detached, seemingly preferring to fax their performances rather than just phone them in, but given the unsalvageable script, studio meddling, and general disaster behind the scenes...they probably shouldn't have delivered at all.

10 'Basic' (2003)

Starring John Travolta, Connie Nielsen, and Samuel L. Jackson

Even if McTiernan had avoided criminal judgment for his actions surrounding Rollerball, it is extremely likely that Basic would have ended his career anyway. The most recent in a string of underwhelming hits and less whelming box offices, Basic teamed McTiernan up with an equally past-his-prime John Travolta as the two attempted to recreate their '90s success. Travolta stars as a DEA investigator tasked with finding a missing special forces commando (his old Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson) and should be a decent thriller, but is bogged down by poor acting and sloppy directing.

It'd be a cheap line to call Basic a simple film, but ironically, a major problem revolves around how convoluted it truly is. The plot is difficult to follow, adding twist upon twist and seemingly having characters flip-flop sides for no real reason. Some view the film as a severely underrated mystery film of the 2000s, but the vast majority of critics and audiences consider Basic a testament to poor and lazy writing rather than intelligent misdirection.

9 'Medicine Man' (1992)

Starring Sean Connery and Lorraine Bracco

Before McTiernan's work generally decreased during the latter half of his career, Medicine Man stuck out as the director's obvious sore spot and first real failure. After working together on the critically acclaimed The Hunt for Red October, John McTiernan would once again team up with Sean Connery for the tale of Dr. Robert Cambell, a recluse living in the Amazon while attempting to invent a cure for cancer. Cambell's life is turned upside down when he meets Lorraine Bracco's Dr. Rae Crane, and the two begin a romantic adventure to stop a logging company from destroying the Amazon and Robert's work.

Medicine Man is a hilariously unsubtle and campy environmental saga featuring very little of the action thrills on which McTiernan built his name and a forgettable performance in Sean Connery's storied career. The Oscar-winning actor and Bracco have little chemistry, which is not helped by having to tie their romance into the film's preachy and repetitive message. Environmentalism, and the rain forest in particular, are rich and important themes, but Medicine Man's unserious cancer cure and brow-beating dialogue don't portray the climate crisis nearly as well as other movies.

8 'Nomads' (1986)

