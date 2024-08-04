John Milius was a writer and filmmaker who made some monumental contributions to 1970s cinema, in particular. Although he also directed a few features of his own, his talents primarily lay in writing. Despite initially setting out to simply work on B-movies, he ended up being involved in legendary projects like Magnum Force, Apocalypse Now, and Conan the Barbarian. These three movies alone ensure his place in movie history.

His writing tends to be muscular and intense, featuring violence galore and a lot of quotable one-liners. He's also a lean and economical storyteller, which he attributes to influences like Hermann Melville and Jack Kerouac. "Moby Dick and On the Road are completely different kinds of novels, yet they're both extremely disciplined," he has said. In other words, he's influenced by both pulpy and artistic traditions. These are Milius's ten best projects as a screenwriter, ranked.

10 'The Wind and the Lion' (1975)

Directed by John Milius

"I roar in defiance but you do not hear." This epic adventure blends historical events with swashbuckling romance. Set in 1904, the story is loosely inspired by the real-life kidnapping of an American citizen named Pedecaris (Candice Bergen), by Mulai Ahmed er Raisuli (Sean Connery), a Berber chieftain in Morocco. The film follows President Theodore Roosevelt's (Brian Keith) efforts to rescue Pedecaris, while captor and captive form a strange bond.

This is a pretty bizarre premise, so much so that the filmmakers themselves don't really seem to know what to do with it. The Wind and the Lion is tonally confused, caught somewhere adventure and long-winded dialogue. On top of that, the writing is often clichéd and certainly disappointing for Milius. It hasn't aged well either and feels like a movie from an earlier decade than the 1970s. The only really strong element here is the evocative score by Jerry Goldsmith, which channels major Lawrence of Arabia vibes.

9 'Red Dawn' (1984)

Directed by John Milius

"All that hate's gonna burn you up, kid." Red Dawn portrays a dystopian scenario where the United States is invaded by Soviet, Cuban, and Nicaraguan forces. Set in a small Colorado town, the story follows a group of high school students who form a guerrilla resistance movement named "Wolverines" to fight back against the occupying forces. Led by brothers Jed (Patrick Swayze) and Matt Eckert (Charlie Sheen), the young insurgents employ guerilla tactics to disrupt the enemy.

It's all thoroughly ridiculous and intensely patriotic, reflecting the Cold War tensions of the time. The movie is also incredibly violent, reportedly serving up acts of violence at a rate of 2.23 per minute. Indeed, the shootouts and ambushes get a little repetitive. That said, Red Dawn has a kind of gonzo appeal and some genuinely funny moments. It's like a young boy's fantasy of a wartime adventure, making up in intensity what it lacks in depth.

8 'Conan the Barbarian' (1982)

Directed by John Milius

"There was a time, boy, when I searched for steel, when steel meant more to me than gold or jewels." Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers one of his most famous performances in this sword-and-sorcery classic. After his parents are killed by the malevolent warlord Thulsa Doom (James Earl Jones), Conan is enslaved and trained as a gladiator. Over time, he grows into a formidable warrior, seeking revenge against Doom and his cult.

This is unadulterated '80s fantasy entertainment, replete with brutal swordfights, muscular heroes, malevolent wizards, and monstrous serpents. Some of its story elements have since become iconic, like the Riddle of Steel. Lord of the Rings, this is not, but Conan the Barbarian is cheesily fun, even today. It works because of how all-in it is. Instead of opting for a safe, PG-rated adventure, Milius took the bold route, delivering an R-rated, testosterone-fueled epic that resonated with audiences and raked in big returns at the box office. It quickly spawned a legion of inferior imitators.

Directed by Phillip Noyce

"Revenge is a very, very, very dangerous motivation." Milius adapted this one from the Tom Clancy novel, with Harrison Ford in the role of CIA analyst Jack Ryan. When a close friend of the President is murdered by a drug cartel, Ryan is appointed acting Deputy Director of Intelligence, tasked with uncovering the truth behind the assassination. As he delves deeper, he discovers a shady military operation led by the enigmatic John Clark (Willem Dafoe).

While not especially groundbreaking, Clear and Present Danger is well-told; an object lesson in how to adapt Clancy's work. Ford and Dafoe do a lot of heavy lifting, joined by the equally strong Harris Yulin, James Earl Jones, and Henry Czerny in the supporting cast. Their characters are pretty thin on the page but the performers flesh them out a lot. In any case, the main attraction here is not the characterization but the juicy, breakneck plot.

Directed by John Huston

"All men stand equal before the law. And I will hang a man for killing anyone." This comedic Western features Paul Newman as a self-appointed judge who dispenses his own brand of justice in the small, lawless town of Vinegaroon, Texas. Based loosely on historical events, the story follows Bean's transformation from a drifter to a local legend, ruling his town with an iron fist and an unorthodox sense of justice.

Judge Roy Bean was a real person, but Milius plays fast and loose with the facts, creating a fable rather than a biopic. It works: The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean is undeniably charming. Milius is helped greatly in this by the captivating Newman, who could make any character seem larger than life. Interesting bit of trivia: the theme music for this film plays during the final moments of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Perhaps Tarantino was trying to establish a connection between Bean's informal brand of justice and that meted out by Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt).

5 'Dillinger' (1973)

Directed by John Milius

"You ain't got nothing to fear. You're being robbed by the John Dillinger Gang, that's the best there is!" This is Milius's take on the infamous life of one of America's most iconic gangsters. Warren Oates plays the title character, capturing Dillinger's charisma and ruthlessness as he leads a series of bank robberies across the Midwest during the Great Depression. In particular, the film follows Dillinger's rise to infamy, his close encounters with law enforcement, and his eventual downfall at the hands of FBI agent Melvin Purvis (Ben Johnson).

Again, this is more of a legend than a factual biopic, at times taking an outright revisionist approach to the characters. Casting Oates was an especially shrewd move, as he makes Dillinger both likable and unforgettable. Milius succeeds in turning his story into a bloody dark comedy. It's not bad for a directorial debut, especially given that Milius was just 29 years old at the time.

4 'Big Wednesday' (1978)

Directed by John Milius