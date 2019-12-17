Trailer for ‘John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch’ Reveals an Awkward Take on ‘Mister Rogers’

0

I don’t really know what to make of Netflix’s upcoming special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch. And I think that’s the point. In the first look at the children’s musical special (let that sink in for a minute), Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney held some rather tough auditions to fill out his cast. The satirical slant to that video gave us a better idea of the tone of the special, but this new trailer reveals its A-list guest stars and its adorably awkward kid cast.

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, a children’s musical comedy special from “a man with neither children nor musical ability”, aims to “recapture the magic of that bygone television era when children sang songs about their feelings with celebrity guests on funky outdoor sets.” I don’t know what we’re in for, but it’s sure to be a heck of a ride. John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch streams December 24th, only on Netflix; you can add it to your watch-list here!

