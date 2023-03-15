He's back, baby. That's right, John Mulaney is finally back with a new stand-up comedy special. The new special will be released on Netflix starting April 25, 2023. This is Mulaney's first stand-up comedy special in five years and third Netflix comedy special.

Previously, Mulaney released his breakout special The Comeback Kid in 2015 and Kid Gorgeous in 2018. The streaming app also premiered Mulaney's variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch in 2019. Mulaney's long gap between stand-up specials doesn't mean that the comedian hasn't been keeping busy, however. In addition to his own work in stand-up comedy and variety specials, Mulaney is also a key part of the hit Netflix animated series Big Mouth, which premiered its sixth season last year. Collider chronicled the show's unique approach to adolescent issues in a recent review.

Mulaney also recently starred as Chip in Disney's recent Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers film, which Collider's Ross Bonaime called the closest thing to a Who Framed Roger Rabbit sequel. And though most of Mulaney's most recent projects have been in animated projects, he has been hard at work on his upcoming special for some time. His From Scratch tour kicked off in 2022, following a difficult period in his life, in which Mulaney addressed a relapse in his ongoing issues with addiction, as well as a divorce from his wife, who was the subject of both of his previous Netflix comedy specials.

Image via Netflix

This Will Be John Mulaney's First Stand-Up in 5 Years

Since the release of Kid Gorgeous in 2018, a lot has changed for Mulaney. From often complicated realities of addiction, to a public divorce, and becoming a father, there is certainly a lot of ground for Mulaney to cover, and he will most certainly do it with his typical, hilarious style. However, it is not yet known whether any of these drastic life events will figure into his comedy special. Along with the announcement of Mulaney's new special, images from the upcoming special were also released, showing Mulaney in a spiffy maroon suit, pacing the stage with gusto. The newest special will certainly add to Netflix's stacked collection of comedy specials, which Collider recently ranked.

The new special is directed by Alex Timbers and features music from David Byrne, who was also featured in Mulaney's John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch special in 2019. John Mulaney: Baby J was shot in Boston’s Symphony Hall in February 2023. The special will premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2023. Check out the trailer for Mulaney's The Comeback Kid below: