John Mulaney is ready to return to Netflix, continuing a partnership that has lasted for years, allowing the artist to develop projects that have creatively gone beyond anything he had done in his career. The platform has now released the first teaser trailer for the comedian's new special, John Mulaney: Baby J. In the short clip, Mulaney teases one of his classic anecdotes told in his signature style, promising the audience a night full of laughter.

The first special Mulaney released through Netflix was titled John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid, and it premiered back in 2015, featuring material related to a presentation filmed in Chicago. A second special, filmed in New York City and titled John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, would make its way to the platform three years later, marking a special occasion due to the work Mulaney had done in Saturday Night Live. Both of these programs did a good job of translating the artist's style and charisma for television, setting a precedent for their next collaboration.

John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch was a special presentation released in 2019 that was an homage to public television shows, such as Sesame Street, that focused on bringing education and fun to children through an accessible medium. Mulaney's special featured the heart and charisma from similar programs, accompanied by the actor's signature humor and even a special appearance from Jake Gyllenhaal. The Nightcrawler actor was a part of a musical number where his character had to find music in the sounds of daily life, while getting increasingly frustrated when he fails to do so.

John Mulaney Has Made His Mark as a Voice Actor

Besides spending his time preparing his next stand-up special, Mulaney has positioned himself as a prime choice for voice acting over the last few years. This year, the comedian will reprise his role of Andrew Glouberman in the upcoming seventh season of Big Mouth. The animated series follows a group of pre-teens and teenagers, as they explore the process of growing up with their Hormone Monsters, magical beings who are there to advise them about any aspect of their lives. The show premiered on Netflix in 2017, even managing to get its own spin-off, Human Resources.

You can check out the official trailer for John Mulaney: Baby J below, before the special releases on Netflix on April 25: