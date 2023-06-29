John Mulaney will have to be strong enough to handle the mighty strength of a plate of spicy chicken wings, as he's the guest in the latest episode of Hot Ones. Just like the other celebrities that have been invited to the successful web series, Mulaney must eat increasingly spicier wings to the point of crying, coughing, or simply being a true warrior that can consume any sauce thrown his way while host Sean Evans asks several thoughtful questions. The comedian might be an expert in making people laugh throughout his Netflix stand-up specials, but there's nothing funny about life when even the milk can't help with the relentless heat.

Mulaney grew immensely in popularity during the time he worked at Saturday Night Live. As part of one the most iconic late-night shows in the history of television, the performer wrote the opening monologues over the course of four years. The job allowed him to keep creating content with names such as Justin Kroll and Bill Hader, making Mulaney part of a generation of extremely influential comedians and filmmakers. After years of being confined to SNL and his stand-up material, Mulaney decided to venture into the world of acting, where he mostly voices animated characters.

One of the latest examples of Mulaney's talent for voice-over performances was during last year's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. More than a decade after the first installment hit the big screen, Antonio Banderas' energetic hero came back, more alive than ever. Since he had already spent most of his lives, Puss realized that he had only one life left. His new fear of mortality caused him to be more careful, erratic, and insecure. While the brave cat was looking for a magic star that would allow him to restart his life count, he would have to constantly fight for the wish against Jack Horner (voiced by Mulaney).

Mulaney Across the Spider-Verse

A very different example of Mulaney bringing an animated character to life was his portrayal of Spider-Ham in the successful animated feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Clearly inspired by the Looney Tunes and the comic book version of himself, Spider-Ham brought a specific sense of humor to the movie, and he was always trying to give emotional support to Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) over the course of his journey. Mulaney was only featured in this summer's sequel through archival footage, but since Spider-Ham was teased to have a relevant role in the upcoming third film, there's a chance for the comedian to return to the franchise.

You can check out the entire episode of Hot Ones featuring John Mulaney below: