It’s no secret that comedian, writer, and performer John Mulaney has had an eventful year. Many were surprised to learn that Mulaney had entered rehab for alcohol and cocaine abuse earlier this year, after which a now-sober Mulaney was performing a new stand-up routine and reportedly dating actress Olivia Munn following a divorce from his wife of six years.

When news first broke that Mulaney was entering rehab, I immediately flashed to his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in the wake of his SNL hosting stint. Wearing a trenchcoat and sunglasses, Mulaney essentially improvised a long routine that was so extensive that the full thing was put online. It was hilarious and wild, and it now seems incredible that it wasn’t immediately clear that Mulaney had relapsed.

That bit was part of Mulaney’s tenure as a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers last year, and he returned to the show last night for an extended segment in which he and Meyers – a longtime friend and his former boss at SNL – got candid about the last year of Mulaney’s life. “Since last September I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I move out of my home from my ex-wife, I host Saturday Night Live on Halloween, I relapse on drugs after the show – not directly after the show, well after goodnights… I did relapse back onto drugs after that, and I’m told I took a job here,” Mulaney explained. “Then I continued using drugs, you and some other friends staged an intervention as you recall, I went to rehab again this time for two months, I got out in February and lived in sober living for another month and a half.” Mulaney then explained that he moved to Los Angeles in the spring, now sober, “and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” later revealing that he and Munn are expecting a child together – the first for both.

So as you can see, that’s quite a year. But as you’ll find in the nearly 19-minute long discussion, Mulaney and Meyers both candidly discuss his drug problem, and the intervention that Meyers helped stage with some of Mulaney’s friends. The conversation is funny as the two find the humor in that difficult and uncomfortable situation, but it’s also touching because you’re watching two people who care deeply about one another reflect on an experience that was hard and heartbreaking, but ultimately necessary and helpful.

And yes, they also talk about Mulaney’s appearance on Late Night last year, poking fun at how Meyers had no idea he had relapsed despite his whole wardrobe and demeanor – although Mulaney affirms he was not actually high during that segment.

Mulaney has been covering aspects of his intervention and recovery in his standup so this isn’t the first time he’s spoken about these things publicly, but it’s touching to watch as he and Meyers commiserate and reunite on Late Night. “You guys saved me from drugs and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” Mulaney says to Meyers towards the end of the segment. “I don’t have a joke for that, I’m really grateful for you buddy.”

Watch the full discussion below.

Share Share Tweet Email

If You Liked 'Candyman,' Here Are the Upcoming Clive Barker Adaptations to Look Forward to (and One We Just Really Want) He has such sights to show us.

Read Next