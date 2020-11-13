John Mulaney Has Joined ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ as Staff Writer — Watch His First Sketch

This will sound like a bit but it’s not: John Mulaney, one of the most famous and talented stand-up comedians working right now, has joined Late Night with Seth Meyers as a staff writer. The news was announced last night by Late Night EP Mike Shoemaker and was confirmed by NBCUniversal, as Mulaney appeared on the show last night to talk to Seth about the role ghosts played in the recent presidential election.

The news isn’t actually all that surprising. Mulaney and Meyers worked together closely for years at SNL where Meyers was head writer and Mulaney was one of the sketch show’s writers. After leaving SNL, Mulaney carved out a niche as a wildly talented stand-up and is now very much “A Thing.” Which makes it all the funnier that after crafting a delightful childrens’ special for Netflix called John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, he’s now decided to be a staff writer on a late night TV show.

But of course, Late Night isn’t just any late night TV show. Meyers and his team have consistently made Late Night appointment viewing with a sharp angle on politics – especially under the Trump administration – in addition to delightful bits involving staff writers like Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, and Frank Lutz. And that’s all not to mention Meyers’ penchant for turning standard late night TV interviews into genuinely insightful conversations.

That was the case last week when Mulaney went on Late Night after his SNL hosting duties, turning the tables on Meyers during the interview portion that resulted in a 15-minute meandering discussion that couldn’t possibly make it to air. Perhaps that’s when the two broached the idea of Mulaney joining the writing staff.

The decision is already paying off, as Mulaney appeared on Late Night again last night in a terrifically timed bit in which he bemoaned the lack of respect given to ghosts and gouls for their role in the recent presidential election. It’s spectacular comedy, and I can’t wait to see more of this for as long as Mulaney remains employed by Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Check the video out below, and for more on how Late Night gets made check out my extended exclusive interview with Meyers from this summer.