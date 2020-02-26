John Mulaney Checks on His Friend Pete Davidson in New ‘SNL’ Promo

When John Mulaney does anything, we here at Collider leap to attention. He’s hilarious, relatable, charming as all get-out, and focused on very specific comedic targets we didn’t know we needed until we got them. So every time he comes home to host Saturday Night Live, as he’s doing on February 29, we leap to double attention. And in a new promo for the episode, he’s checking in on an old friend.

If you didn’t know, Mulaney and SNL cast member Pete Davidson are real-life friends who have at times put their friendship on air for our enjoyment. And their friendship/comedic partnership has an earnest tinge of deeper camaraderie, as the sober Mulaney has talked about helping Davidson find his own sobriety, and the joys and peace therein. Thus, this promo walks a tricky meta/real-life line, as Mulaney is seen “checking in” on a Yoga-and-chakra-ed out Davidson, even going so far as to check his eyes for signs of drug use. It’s sweet, silly, sincere, and hopeful — a sign of friendship calming all kinds of stormy waters.

The Mulaney-hosted episode of SNL airs on Leap Day, February 29, with musical guest David Byrne. Check out the promo with Davidson below. For more on SNL, check out who else is hosting this season. Plus: Davidson recently mused if he should leave SNL — and our own Jeff Sneider sorta agrees with him.