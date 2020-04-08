Watch: John Mulaney Shares How He Got His Start in ‘SNL Stories from the Show’

Since there’s currently no Saturday Night Live, how about a few stories from behind the scenes, courtesy of the cast and crew? John Mulaney is here to share just that thanks to a new video series (we hope) called SNL Stories from the Show. The very personal tale, with Mulaney’s quirky brand of wit and comedic delivery, goes back more than 10 years to track his rise through the ranks. It’s also an earnest sharing of his experience working in the at-times exhausting writers room of one of the world’s biggest shows.

The long-running NBC sketch comedy show normally runs from September to May, but coronavirus has complicated its production schedule, much like many other shows currently caught mid-season. SNL delayed their remaining shows in Season 45 for the foreseeable future, but SNL Stories from the Show is a solid stop-gap measure for now. Let’s hope we see more!

Keep an eye out for throwback appearances by Nick Kroll, TJ Miller, Ellie Kemper, Donald Glover, and Bobby Moynihan, with Kristen Wiig, Andy Samberg and Bill Hader, plus fellow writers Marika Sawyer and Simon Rich, and longtime SNL boss, Lorne Michaels. Oh and Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David are in the mix, too; it’s a real Who’s Who of the 2010s NBC comedy scene.

Check out Mulaney’s story below: